Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County DA Warns To Look Out For COVID-19 Testing Frauds

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 1 day ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County DA’s office is warning North Texans to look out for fake COVID-19 test sites used to steal personal information.

Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said that fake testing sites are popping up around the country. Some scammers are asking for credit card information and social security numbers and won’t provide test results.

“Be careful,” said Wilson. “Research the facilities before you go and make sure it’s a valid testing site.”

The Better Business Bureau and FBI have also put out warnings about fraudulent testing sites, warning people to be careful when getting tested at pop-up sites and when buying at-home test kits.

“Scarcity often leads to potential scams for a product that doesn’t exist, the compromise of personal identifiable information, or the increase of deceptive advertising,” the BBB warning said.

Wilson warns that anyone caught fraudulently gathering personal information faces serious consequences, including jail terms anywhere from 2 to 99 years and fines of up to $10,000.

To protect yourself, the DA’s office offers some helpful tips:

  • Research the facility or testing site before you go. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has information at http://www.fda.gov .
  • Talk to your doctor. He or she can help you find a legitimate testing site. When in doubt, go to sites affiliated with local hospitals or city or county government.
  • Keep your personal information – social security numbers, credit card numbers – to yourself. Legitimate testing sites won’t ask for your social security number or a credit card number.
  • Avoid unverified websites offering COVID-19 tests.
  • Contact the Better Business Bureau to report a fraud or scam at http://www.bbb.org/scamtracker .

