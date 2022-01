Congratulations to the Georgia Bulldogs on winning their first National Championship in over 40 years and third overall. They defeated the favored Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 33-18. It's also the first National Championship for head coach Kirby Smart, who only needed six seasons in Athens to pull off the feat. UGA QB Stetson Bennett was named the Offensive Player of the Game, the cherry on top of what was an improbable, yet meteoric rise for the redshirt senior. Bennett was visibly emotional in the waning moments of Monday night's win. In an interview with "GMA" on Tuesday, Bennett shared some words of wisdom, "You gotta work hard. Love the people who are around you. They gotta love you and bet on yourself."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO