Health

Care home fined £640,000 after resident chokes to death on doughnut

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
 1 day ago

A care home company has been fined more than half a million pounds after one of its residents choked on a piece of doughnut and died.

The 65-year-old woman, of Orchard Care Home in Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, was on a specialist diet of minced and moist foods after a severe stroke and vascular dementia left her at risk of choking.

Her modified diet meant bread products were not suitable, according to an NHS leaflet.

On August 7 2019, however, she was given a piece of jam doughnut as a snack from a tea trolley, which she choked on.

Despite efforts of care home staff and paramedics to remove the food, the resident died.

HC-One Limited, which runs the care home, pleaded guilty to failings under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and was fined £640,000 at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Alistair Duncan, head of the Health and Safety Investigation Unit of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said the death could have been prevented “if suitable training and procedures were in place”.

Main meals at the home were labelled with each resident’s name, but the snack trolley did not have information on those who were required to avoid certain foods, the court heard.

Staff in charge of the trolley had also not been given sufficient training on modified diets.

The hearing also found prior to the resident’s death, she had frequently been given sandwiches from the snack trolley, which repeatedly put her at risk of choking.

HC-One Limited, which has more than 300 care homes in the UK, has since made changes to its health and safety measures at the home to ensure the snack trolley has suitable food for all residents, and further training of staff has been introduced.

Mr Duncan said: “HC-One Limited left all residents at risk by failing to ensure modified diets were adhered to and staff had the relevant knowledge to keep those in their care safe.

“This prosecution should reiterate the need for all care homes to protect their residents and remind them they will be held accountable if they fail to do so.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the resident at what must be a difficult time for them.”

James Tugendhat, chief executive officer of HC-One, said: “First and foremost, we offer our heartfelt condolences and apologies to (the resident) Mrs Hughes’ family and loved ones.

“It was vitally important to us that lessons were learned when this occurred in 2019.”

Mr Tugendhat confirmed additional safeguards are now in place across all HC-One’s care homes to prevent a similar death, and staff now complete additional and specific training focused on supporting residents who have modified diets.

“We are clear that this tragedy should never have happened, and we hope today’s judgement provides Mrs Hughes’ family with some comfort and closure,” he added.

Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Outraged parents claim their children have been left 'severely ill' and 'doubled over in pain' after being served 'completely raw' chicken burgers at Nottingham academy

Angry parents have blased a school for serving their children 'completely raw' chicken burgers, claiming that their children have been left ill and in pain from food poisoning. A student's photo of their lunch served on Wednesday 8 December at Bulwell Academy in Nottinghamshire, has sparked backlash on social media...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH
James
The Independent

Health bosses deny imposing ‘swingeing’ cuts in children’s beds

Bosses at Scotland’s largest health board have rejected claims they have imposed “swingeing” cuts in the number of beds for children.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde insisted that Labour’s claim of a 40% cut in paediatric beds over the last decade was “clearly wrong”.Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie accused the board of inflicting a “hammer blow to paediatric care” at the Royal Hospital for Children, saying the average number of available, staffed, paediatric beds fell from 200 in 2011-12 to 120 in 2020-2021.But a spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “The actual figures for average staffed available beds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Choking#Doughnut#Health And Safety#Uk#Orchard Care Home#Nhs#Tullibody#Falkirk Sheriff Court#The Crown Office#Procurator Fiscal Service
The Guardian

UK woman has baby in hospital with ‘birth dog’ by her side

Allowing women to give birth in hospital with their pet dog by their side could ease their anxiety, one of the first women to use a “birth dog” has said. Charlotte Beard, 24, who suffers from non-epileptic seizures, was supported through her 50-hour labour by her aid pet Flump, who is trained to detect seizures before they happen.
PETS
BBC

Leicestershire care home resident 'died emaciated'

A care home resident died emaciated with old food left in his mouth and missing his own clothes, his family claim. Cyril Sharman, who had dementia, lived at Holmes House in Wigston, Leicestershire, until late 2017. His daughters Tracey Oakes and Lisa Sharman said staff at the hospital where he...
HEALTH
Health
Stroke
Nursing Homes
U.K.
The Independent

Care home ‘pubs’ boosted residents’ morale during lockdowns

Care home “pubs” boosted the spirits of residents cut off from their loved ones during the coronavirus lockdowns, a survey of more than 4,000 care workers suggests.More than half of care home staff surveyed by Carehome.co.uk said socialising in their home’s drinking hole had helped with residents’ wellbeing.One in four staff said their care home had created or enhanced their pub during lockdown, with a fifth saying residents had used the pub on a daily basis.Three-quarters of the 4,048 UK respondents said they had formed a stronger bond with residents when homes were closed to visitors.A previous survey last year...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ruthie Henshall: Care home residents’ rights ‘completely handed over’

Care home residents’ human rights have been “completely handed over” to care homes who have “too much power”, actress Ruthie Henshall has said.Experts compared the care sector to a “Wild West” as the Joint Committee on Human Rights heard evidence on the impact of visiting restrictions on vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.MPs and peers were hearing evidence as part of their new inquiry into protecting human rights in care settings.Henshall, whose mother Gloria died in May last year, said it was “absolutely devastating” to watch her rapid decline as she was effectively locked in her bedroom spending “gargantuan” amounts...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Unjabbed intensive care Covid patient, 48, who has spent more than two months in hospital admits he was 'TOO LAZY' to get vaccine and says the 'big mistake' has left him barely able to move or breathe by himself

A man being treated for Covid in a London hospital admitted he repeatedly put off getting the vaccine because he was too 'lazy'. Jasem Nissi, 48, is intubated in an intensive care unit at London's Royal Free Hospital after suffering severe complications from the virus for over two months. Despite...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Blackpool care home put residents at risk, watchdog finds

A dementia care home mismanaged medicines and put residents "at risk of avoidable harm", a watchdog found. Ambassador Care Home in Blackpool was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an inspection in October found the serious failings. Residents missed doses of medicine because staff failed to administer...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

‘Care home residents were 18 times more likely to die than those at home’

Care home residents were almost 20 times more likely to die than older people living in their own homes during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in England research suggests.This “disproportionately high” risk was not apparent during the second wave, suggesting the number of resident deaths “may not have been inevitable”, according to an analysis of millions of GP records.Researchers from the University of Oxford the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LHSTM), and the healthcare technology company TPP, analysed data on almost 100,000 care home residents and more than four million older adults living in...
HEALTH
BBC

Peggy Copeman death: Private ambulance service loses registration

A private ambulance service whose staff failed to spot a grandmother's decline as she was dying can no longer operate. Peggy Copeman, 81, died while being transferred to Norfolk from Somerset in 2019 by Premier Rescue Ambulance Service (PRAS). The Care Quality Commission (CQC) cancelled its registration following an inspection...
HEALTH
BBC

‘The doctors came and I had to tell my father he was dying’

When Francesca Bussey's deaf father was admitted to hospital in 2019, she dropped everything to be available to sign for him. But is it always appropriate for relatives to interpret for their loved ones? And are we taking advantage of goodwill to cover for a shortfall in professional interpreting services?
HEALTH
429K+
Followers
155K+
Post
206M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

