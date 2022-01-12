ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zayn Malik allegedly spotted on dating app for ‘curvy people’ after Gigi Hadid breakup

By Rebecah Jacobs
 1 day ago
Following a turbulent relationship with Gigi Hadid (and her family), it looks like Zayn Malik is trying to move on.

According to reports from Page Six, the former One Direction member allegedly signed up for a dating app where he could meet “big beautiful women” following his latest breakup from the mother of his child.

Rumors of his membership on the app started circulating this week after a man who appears to be the singer was seen on an app called WooPlus in a now-viral video.

The clip shows a guy who looks just like Malik — though he has a full beard — taking part in an emoji challenge. The name on this profile is “Zed,” and his location is tagged as Ottsville, Philadelphia, the same state he lived in while dating Hadid.

According to its website, WooPlus is a “dating app for curvy people to find and enjoy love.”

“An inclusive lifestyle choice for curvy people to feel attractive, confident, and loved for who they are. Love is at the core of everything we do,” the site reads, according to PageSix. “WooPlus is the best online dating app for big beautiful women (BBW), big handsome men (BHM), and all people who love plus-size singles.”

While a lot of people doubt the validity of this video and Malik’s membership on the app, in order to make an account on WooPlus, users must verify their identity via facial recognition technology, which is supposed to ensure that it’s a legit profile.

Though Zayn and Gigi have been off-again, on-again for years, the artist has spoken openly about his love for curvier women in the past.

Back in 2016, he told Billboard, “I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas. I like a fuller woman.”

His possible dating app journey comes after Zayn was accused of hitting Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, in September 2021. While he has denied the claims, the alleged altercation led to yet another breakup for couple.

This most recent split came one year after they welcomed a daughter named Khai in September 2020.

IN THIS ARTICLE
