ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Latina ‘Batgirl’ Leslie Grace is already filming for the upcoming superhero movie

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpicI_0djrANXb00
It is happening! Latina ‘Batgirl’ Leslie Grace is already filming for the upcoming superhero movie The film will see the Dominican actress play the title role and a return of Michael Keaton as Batman

Our new Latina “Batgirl” Leslie Grace is already in Glasgow, Scotland, filming for the upcoming movie. The film will see the Dominican descent actress play the title role and a return of Michael Keaton in his role as Batman.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros And DC Films have chosen the singer and actress to play Barbara Gordon after doing castings with other actresses, including Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch, and Haley Lu Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R13g9_0djrANXb00
Actor Leslie Grace wears a hooded jacket on set of the new Batgirl movie on January 12, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. Roads in Glasgow city centre are being closed as film crews descend on the city for the upcoming Batgirl movie which will see Leslie Grace play the title role and a return of Michael Keaton in his role as Batman.

Past actresses who played Gordon include Yvonne Craig, who played Batgirl on the ’60s TV show. Then Alicia Silverstone played her in Joel Schumacher’s 1997 movie Batman & Robin.

After the news came out, Grace tweeted about her excitement, “I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl,” Leslie tweeted after the news broke. “I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got!”

Batgirl will debut on HBO Max in 2023, and the filmmakers behind it are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the team who made Bad Boys for Life, according to The Root. Christina Hodson, who was responsible for writing Birds of Prey and The Flash, will be writing the script for this new DC film. Kristin Burr is producing, according to Deadline.

The character of Barbara Gordon is the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Although she appeared in various DC Comics publications, she is known for featuring in 1975’s Batman Family.

In 1988, Batgirl went into retirement in the graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joker; however, in subsequent stories, writers reestablished the character as a technical advisor, computer expert, and information broker known as Oracle.

As Oracle, Barbara became a valuable asset; therefore, in 2011, as part of DC Comics The New 52 relaunch, the character recovered from her paralysis and returned as Batgirl.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN Actor Michael Keaton Confirmed To Return As The Dark Knight For HBO Max BATGIRL Movie

It's official: Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the currently shooting Batgirl movie. Earlier today, an updated cast list with the actor's name was shared online, but we weren't sure if it was officially released by Warner Bros. or not (it's an easy thing to mock-up, after all). However, THR has now confirmed that Keaton will indeed return as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming HBO Max feature.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Confirmed For 'The Flash'

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is confirmed for The Flash as set pics confirm she has filmed for the movie. As pointed out below on Twitter, Gal Gadot is shown getting makeup done for a movie with the working title "Facil Productions," which is now known to be for The Flash.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Schumacher
Person
Christina Hodson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Yvonne Craig
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Haley Lu Richardson
Person
Robin
Person
Alicia Silverstone
Person
Leslie Grace
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill Rumoured To Make Final Hero Appearances In Upcoming "The Flash" Movie

DC's forthcoming The Flash film could seriously shake things up in the cinematic universe, according to a new report from TMZ. The Ezra Miller-led project, which is due out later this year, will allegedly give fans their last look at Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman, and some are even claiming that it will "erase every movie that [Zack] Snyder has done."
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Michael Keaton Recalls Bailing On ‘Batman Forever’ When Joel Schumacher Asked, “Why Does It Have To Be So Dark?”

Every actor who has put on the cowl and cape as Batman over the years approaches the character in a different way. In the case of Michael Keaton, he doesn’t have the physical stature of a superhero in the same way Ben Affleck or Christian Bale does, so his version of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in “Batman” and “Batman Returns,” seemed to focus on the dark psychological elements of the character. So, when you hear Keaton explain the reasons for leaving the franchise when filmmaker Joel Schumacher replaced Tim Burton, it definitely makes sense.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Films#Film Star#Dominican#Deadline#Warner Bros And Dc Films#Batman Robin#Hbo Max#Bad Boys For Life#Gotham#Oracle
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Thinks Christian Bale Should Return as Batman in Flash Movie to Have a No Way Home Moment

If Kevin Smith gets his way, Warner Brothers will have its own Spider-Man: No Way Home by this time next year. The studio has been working on the first feature-length solo movie for The Flash, and we now know it'll stretch across the DC Multiverse, bringing in a couple of different Bruce Waynes as Batman. As Smith pointed out during the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, however, Warner Brothers should do whatever it can to get Christian Bale on board once again, having played the Cape Crusader in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.
MOVIES
Club 93.7

Zoë Kravitz Reveals How She Prepared to Become Catwoman for ‘The Batman’

Zoë Kravitz leaps, flips and kicks into action as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in a new trailer for The Batman. We first found out that she was playing Selina Kyle — you may be more familiar with Kyle's feline alter ego Catwoman — against Pattinson's Dark Knight in 2019. More than two years later, the film is set to premiere in theaters March 4, 2022, and we're finally getting to see the star in action.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

From Batman to ‘Black Panther 2’: The 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Another year, another lineup of movies we desperately hope will be coming to a theater near us some time in the foreseeable future. 2022 may have already started to do the push-and-punt game with release dates (check you out in the spring, Morbius! See you in 2023, John Wick 4!) in anticipation of what may be a shakier-than-expected return to a “normal” filmgoing year. That said, there’s a lot to look forward to seeing over the next 12 months, from new superhero movies to big-name, star-studded ensemble dramas to more superhero movies to historical epics, throwback comedies and yes, even...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

All 10 Batman Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Here are all the Batman movies ranked from worst to best... With The Batman (2022) just a few months away, there's no better time to look back on all the live-action Batman movies that have graced the silver screens since the '60s! So here are all the Batman movies ranked from worst to best...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Michael Keaton Discusses Why He Decided to Return as Batman

Fans got excited when it was announced last year that Michael Keaton will be returning as Batman in the upcoming DCEU film The Flash. It would mark his first time to wear the cape in around 30 years since his last appearance in Batman Returns. However, yesterday, we also learned that he will also return as Batman in HBO Max's Batgirl movie. But why did he decide to return on the role after all these years? Now, the actor has shared his answer.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Paris Jackson Wants to Be in a Marvel Movie as ‘a Superhero or a Supervillain’

Paris Jackson has a few acting credits under her belt. The 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson has appeared on television shows “Star,” “Scream: The TV Series” and “American Horror Stories.” On the film side, we’ve seen her in “Gringo” with Charlize Theron as well as indies “The Space Between” and “Habit.”
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

When Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Will Begin Streaming On HBO Max

The days of enjoying Warner Bros. movies, and by extension DC Comics films, on HBO Max the same day that they arrive in theaters is going by the wayside. There aren’t really any “perks” to a pandemic, but during the time when multiplexes were shut down and people were staying home, WB made the shift to release their first-run movies in theaters and on streaming at the exact same time. One of the last movies to enjoy this ability was The Matrix Resurrections, but the availability on streaming likely led to disappointing results at the box office. Or, maybe, everyone just chose to go see Spider-Man: No Way Home instead.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

2022 movie preview: Our 35 most anticipated films

After an up-and-down year at the box office as movie theaters looked to rebound from crippling coronavirus closings, 2021 ended on a high note as the record-smashing Spider-Man: No Way Home swung in and saved the day. Can the movie biz maintain that momentum into 2022 and beyond? There’s certainly...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rumors Circulate Of A New Justice League Movie Universe With Batgirl And Supergirl Replacing Batman and Superman

It's been 2022 for all but a matter of hours, and one of the year's biggest rumors is already spreading across the internet. According to the usual scooper crowd—some more reliable than others—it's being said the events of The Flash next year will reset the DC Extended Universe, allowing Warner Brothers to build the cinematic franchise from the ground up once again. To be exact, the dominant rumor says the events of those movies directed by Zack Snyder will be decanonized, largely removing the existing team-up films from the DCEU. Those movies include Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy