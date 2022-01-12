It is happening! Latina ‘Batgirl’ Leslie Grace is already filming for the upcoming superhero movie The film will see the Dominican actress play the title role and a return of Michael Keaton as Batman

Our new Latina “Batgirl” Leslie Grace is already in Glasgow, Scotland, filming for the upcoming movie. The film will see the Dominican descent actress play the title role and a return of Michael Keaton in his role as Batman.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros And DC Films have chosen the singer and actress to play Barbara Gordon after doing castings with other actresses, including Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch, and Haley Lu Richardson.

Actor Leslie Grace wears a hooded jacket on set of the new Batgirl movie on January 12, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. Roads in Glasgow city centre are being closed as film crews descend on the city for the upcoming Batgirl movie which will see Leslie Grace play the title role and a return of Michael Keaton in his role as Batman.

Past actresses who played Gordon include Yvonne Craig, who played Batgirl on the ’60s TV show. Then Alicia Silverstone played her in Joel Schumacher’s 1997 movie Batman & Robin.

After the news came out, Grace tweeted about her excitement, “I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl,” Leslie tweeted after the news broke. “I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got!”

Batgirl will debut on HBO Max in 2023, and the filmmakers behind it are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the team who made Bad Boys for Life, according to The Root. Christina Hodson, who was responsible for writing Birds of Prey and The Flash, will be writing the script for this new DC film. Kristin Burr is producing, according to Deadline.

The character of Barbara Gordon is the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Although she appeared in various DC Comics publications, she is known for featuring in 1975’s Batman Family.

In 1988, Batgirl went into retirement in the graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joker; however, in subsequent stories, writers reestablished the character as a technical advisor, computer expert, and information broker known as Oracle.

As Oracle, Barbara became a valuable asset; therefore, in 2011, as part of DC Comics The New 52 relaunch, the character recovered from her paralysis and returned as Batgirl.