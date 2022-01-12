ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CNBC Names WarnerMedia Vet Keith Cocozza Head of Communications

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcBDI_0djrADiL00

CNBC has brought on Inwood Consulting founder and WarnerMedia veteran Keith Cocozza as its head of communications.

Chairman Mark Hoffman announced the news in a memo to staff at the Comcast-owned news outlet Wednesday, saying that in his new role as senior vice president of communications, Cocozza “will report to me and be responsible for our external and internal communications worldwide.”

Cocozza is replacing longtime CNBC communications chief Brian Steel, who exited his post last year. Cocozza will begin his new job next Tuesday at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

“With more than 30 years of experience in public relations, communications and crisis management, Keith’s skills will be a huge asset to CNBC and I am really pleased to have him join our leadership team,” Hoffman wrote.

Read Hoffman’s memo to staff announcing Cocozza’s hire below.

I am pleased to announce Keith Cocozza is joining CNBC as Senior Vice President, Communications. Keith will report to me and be responsible for our external and internal communications worldwide. Keith will begin on Tuesday and be based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Keith is an accomplished executive with extensive media and political experience who most recently founded and managed Inwood Consulting, partnering with a wide range of clients in business and politics.

Prior to Inwood Consulting, Keith spent 19 years at Time Warner Inc./WarnerMedia. He had several roles there but, most recently, was Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing with oversight of media relations, financial communications, network publicity, employee communications, and corporate social responsibility. Keith was pivotal in partnering with the leadership teams for the AT&T acquisition and led the communications strategy during the rebranding and restructuring of the company.

Prior to that, Keith spent time at Cablevision Systems Corporation as Director of Communications where he worked to position Cablevision as a leading provider of digital television services and worked closely with government affairs on FCC and regulatory issues.

Keith’s early career was in political communications and policy where he was the Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs in the Office of the Mayor for New York City under Mayor Giuliani. While there, he managed the City’s earliest public-private partnerships via NYC’s Adopt-A-Highway program. Keith also worked for the NY State Democratic Committee for Governor Mario Cuomo’s campaign and the NY State Governor’s office.

With more than 30 years of experience in public relations, communications and crisis management, Keith’s skills will be a huge asset to CNBC and I am really pleased to have him join our leadership team.

I want to acknowledge Jen Dauble and Beth Goldman for their excellent work and leadership over the last five months. They never missed a beat as they successfully partnered with the businesses and divisions on many challenging initiatives.

Please join me in thanking Jen and Beth and welcoming Keith to the CNBC team.

Mark

