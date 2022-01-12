ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabor, SD

Several Senior Citizens Sickened After Woman Accidentally Brings Pot Brownies to Card Game

By Jon Jackson
 1 day ago
The woman unknowingly took brownies to a senior center that her son made using THC...

"Mia"
1d ago

too much too fast can ruin a person's day especially if they dont know it's happening. I remember my first time smoking and it was not fun at all. but Everytime afterwards sure as heck was.

swampdonkie
1d ago

probably had the best time of their lives. ya know, before throwing up.

pensacolasharkbait
1d ago

Really bad idea. A very large portion of the elderly are on blood thinners for one. Those do not mix well with THC edibles. little different smoking it. And eating it unknowingly, that'd be scary.

