Several Senior Citizens Sickened After Woman Accidentally Brings Pot Brownies to Card Game
The woman unknowingly took brownies to a senior center that her son made using THC...www.newsweek.com
too much too fast can ruin a person's day especially if they dont know it's happening. I remember my first time smoking and it was not fun at all. but Everytime afterwards sure as heck was.
probably had the best time of their lives. ya know, before throwing up.
Really bad idea. A very large portion of the elderly are on blood thinners for one. Those do not mix well with THC edibles. little different smoking it. And eating it unknowingly, that'd be scary.
