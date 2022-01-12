Alleged Chick-fil-A Employee Shows How the Chain's Lemonade Is Made in Viral Video

Working in the fast food industry isn't all about flipping patties and eating free food as some might believe. Employees must focus on getting orders done quickly, correctly, and efficiently to ensure the line at the drive-thru isn't stuck at a standstill. They also tend to customers who may have a poor attitude, complicated order, or even worse, both. It takes patience and diligence from all employees to handle a rush, from the cashiers up front to the cooks in the back and all in between.

