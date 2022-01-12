ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Alleged Chick-fil-A Employee Shows How the Chain's Lemonade Is Made in Viral Video

By Sara Santora
 1 day ago
The fast-food restaurant said its lemonade is prepared daily and still contains just three simple ingredients: real lemon juice, sugar and...

Comments / 14

Granny2
13h ago

I’m learning more and more not to trust or believe anyone on social medias . I don’t have TickTock because what I’ve seen of it most of the people are just trying to get attention at whatever cost. And you can’t trust anyone anymore with the truth. You don’t know these people how do you know they’re even telling the truth. It’s not the fact if they’re using fresh lemons or not!! it’s the fact you don’t know that person!!!

Natasha Blake
6h ago

I worked at chic fil a and we had to cut the lemons in half and squeeze the juice out then add water and sugar I don’t know where she gets that from

The Discontinued Menu Item McDonald's Employees Couldn't Stand

Working in the fast food industry isn't all about flipping patties and eating free food as some might believe. Employees must focus on getting orders done quickly, correctly, and efficiently to ensure the line at the drive-thru isn't stuck at a standstill. They also tend to customers who may have a poor attitude, complicated order, or even worse, both. It takes patience and diligence from all employees to handle a rush, from the cashiers up front to the cooks in the back and all in between.
This Viral TikTok Shows McDonald's Employees Pouring Coca-Cola

Just when you thought nothing could be more predictable than ordering a Coke at McDonald's — because, really, what's a safer bet than that? — one viral TikTok from late 2021 revealed an earthworm infestation in a soft drinks machine at a U.K. McDonald's location (via Newsweek). Though the critters are important to our planet's ecosystem, most people would rather them crawl around in a garden than a fast food restaurant's soda machine, which is why the situation was quickly addressed.
This Ridiculous Chick-Fil-A Order Limit Has Fans Laughing

Chick-fil-A patrons have a history of ordering some very strange meals. One user over on TikTok showed off some very odd order requests from the restaurant, including an order of mac and cheese with a straw, a Cobb salad with a specific demand to omit tomatoes, corn, and grapes, and medium rare chicken. At the very least, these customers only placed single orders and didn't try to overwhelm their local Chick-fil-A's computer system.
Twitter Is Cracking Up Over McDonald's 2022 Restaurant Sign

In 2021, we saw several of our favorite food brands take to social media to provide some much-needed comedic relief. Some examples included restaurants like Outback Steakhouse and Taco Bell participating in the hilarious Twitter "red flags" trend, as well as Burger King tweeting its "hot take" on its crown-shaped chicken nuggets. One fast food giant's social media team, however, often takes the cake when it comes to funny posts: that of McDonald's.
This Is the Most Popular Item at Chick-fil-A… Again

Back in December, the fast-food chain revealed its most popular menu items of 2021 and waffle fries once again reigned supreme. "From Miami to Seattle and everywhere in between, our crispy-on-the-outside and tender-on-the-inside waffle-cut potatoes were just what we all needed to curb an afternoon craving or serve as the perfect complement to our meal," the official Chick-fil-A announcement boasts.
