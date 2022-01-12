ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SSan_0djrA7VE00

Antonio Conte has held talks with Tottenham Hotspur over their transfer strategy for the month - but now must turn his focus to Spurs’ attempts to overcome a two-goal deficit against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

“I spoke with the club and I had my thoughts about the situation and this is the most important thing,” he said. “Then the club has to decide the best way to go. I don’t have expectations.

“I am a coach and I know that we have to solve many problems. For me, the most important thing was speak to the club. I did this and now the club has to decide what we have to do.”

Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal did the damage in the first encounter a week ago and Spurs will have to pull out a much-improved performance if they are to turn the tie around and progress to the final at Wembley, to meet either of Arsenal or Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 12 January at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham XI: Gollini; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Lucas, Lo Celso, Kane

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Sarr, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Werner, Lukaku

Odds

Spurs 31/16

Draw 5/2

Chelsea 8/5

Prediction

Spurs might do enough to produce a reaction and get a result on the night, but it’s unlikely they’ll overthrow the champions of Europe entirely. Spurs 1-1 Chelsea (agg 1-3).

