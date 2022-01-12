'Merry Late Christmas to Me': Redditor Says They Were Shipped 'Extra PS5,' Sparking Uproar

Unless you're a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of a wireless borescope camera before now. Don't feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, however, you'll love it and you'll be so mad that you're only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they're best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost anything. And wireless...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO