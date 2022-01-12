ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Merry Late Christmas to Me': Redditor Says They Were Shipped 'Extra PS5,' Sparking Uproar

By Amanda Spence
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"So that's where I left my PS5. DM me your address, I'll come pick it up," joked one commenter after seeing multiple gaming systems in the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
TechRadar

Got a PS5 for Christmas? Do these 5 things right now

If you managed to get a PS5 for Christmas, congratulations! Whether you bribed Santa and his reindeer, or just got lucky on the stock-shortage wheel of fortune, welcome to the PlayStation 5 owners’ club. There aren’t that many of us. But before you start playing all the latest...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Laptop#Op#Distractify#Acer Predator#Fami
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
ComicBook

Pokemon Fans Are Hyping Its Criminally Underrated Monsters

You may not have seen it coming decades ago, but Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises in the world right now. Everything from its trading cards to its games sells like mad, so Pikachu's pockets stay padded. As the series mascot, Pikachu gets tons of love from fans, and so do hundreds of his friends. But sadly, not every monster gets treated quite the same.
COMICS
ComicBook

Red Dead Online's First Update of 2022 Upsets Fans

Red Dead Online trended on Twitter all morning. This afternoon, it's "Save Red Dead Online" that's been trending. Suffice to say, fans of Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode aren't happy. The anger and frustration have been building up for well over a year as Red Dead Online has taken a backseat to GTA Online. 2021 was a very underwhelming year for Red Dead Online, and so far 2022 is off to a similar start. Today, Rockstar Games released the first Red Dead Online update of 2022, triggering this pent-up anger towards the game.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $34 right now

Unless you're a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of a wireless borescope camera before now. Don't feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, however, you'll love it and you'll be so mad that you're only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they're best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost anything. And wireless...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
VIDEO GAMES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
727K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy