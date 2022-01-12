ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tensions With Ukraine 'Coincide' With Russia Cutting Gas Output to Europe: Energy Monitor

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The leader of the International Energy Agency said Russia reducing its gas output has greatly contributed to Europe's gas prices and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

EU ministers reject Russian 'pressure' over Ukraine

European Union ministers said Thursday that they would not negotiate with Russia over Ukraine's future while Moscow was massing troops at its neighbour's border. Washington and its allies have accused Russia of planning an invasion after deploying some 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border "So far no shot has been fired, and no border crossed, and that is a good thing," said Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, as he arrived for the meeting.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Fatih Birol
wkzo.com

Venezuela ramps up gasoline, food supply to Cuba -documents

(Reuters) – Venezuela has ramped up shipments of gasoline and food to Cuba since November, providing key supplies to one of President Nicolas Maduro’s closest allies, according to documents from Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA and Refinitiv Eikon tanker tracking data. From late November through early January, PDVSA...
INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
industryglobalnews24.com

Russia Threatening Europe with its Natural Gas Supply

The energy crisis in Europe has a lot more to do with politics than it first seems, this is not just a matter of increased demand. Europe has been facing severe natural gas shortages in the past few weeks. There are several reasons behind this. Firstly, demand for fuel has surged in the region due to the economic recovery after the pandemic. As more industries resume operations, more oil and gas are needed. Also, with the onset....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Ukraine#Iea#Russian#Nato#Europeans#German
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia-Ukraine Tensions on Agenda for OSCE Talks

WASHINGTON - Efforts to de-escalate tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border shift Thursday to Vienna and a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Permanent Council. The session follows a bilateral meeting between Russia and the United States in Geneva on Monday and talks Wednesday in Brussels between...
POLITICS
Business Insider

5 weapons Russia would likely use to attack Ukraine

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border in what is suspected to be preparation for an invasion. Russia's intentions remain unclear, but if it does take military action it has many potent weapons to use. These are the top five weapons the Russians could employ in ground warfare against Ukrainian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
The Independent

Democrats defeat GOP sanctions on Russian gas pipeline

Senate Democrats on Thursday defeated a bill by Texas Republican Ted Cruz that would have slammed sanctions on businesses involved in a Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany denouncing it as a GOP political gesture that would have harmed relations with European allies.The vote on Cruz's measure sanctioning operators of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was 55-44, short of the 60 it needed to pass. While opposition from the Democratic-controlled House and President Joe Biden meant it had little chance of success, Republicans used the opportunity to portray Democrats as timid in standing up to Russian President Vladimir...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

EU blocks Korean shipbuilders’ merger

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Thursday that the combined company would wield a dominant position that could lead to fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.
WORLD
Reuters

China's crude oil imports post first annual drop in 20 years

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports for 2021 fell 5.4% from 2020, its first annual decline since 2001, data showed on Friday, as Beijing clamped down on the refining sector to curb excess domestic fuel production while refiners drew down massive inventories. December oil arrivals reached 46.14...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
727K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy