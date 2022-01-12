ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Al-Shabab Says 'White Officials' Were Target of Car Bomb That Killed 8 at Somalia Airport

By Heather Bair
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Witnesses said a United Nations convoy near a checkpoint leading to the airport appeared to be the target of the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Somalia Is Where U.S. Military Strategy Goes to Die

Twenty years ago—and less than one month after the catastrophic attack of 9/11—the United States mounted a decidedly unorthodox campaign in Afghanistan in an effort to destroy Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist network, and to remove from power the Taliban regime in Kabul that hosted the perpetrators of the most devastating attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. Because Afghanistan was a remote, landlocked country with very little infrastructure, a conventional military invasion was deemed impossible just a few days after the most spectacular asymmetric warfare attack in modern history. It would have taken too long to plan and execute.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Somalia's Al Shabaab Fighters Kill at Least 7 in Attack Near Capital

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Fighters from Somalia's al Shabaab militant group attacked a town north of the capital, Mogadishu, on Thursday, killing at least seven people as they battled government security forces, a resident and police said. The attack happened amid a political dispute between Somalia’s president and prime minister which its...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

Car bomb in Somali capital kills eight - ambulance services director

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -A car bomb exploded on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, the head of the city's ambulance services said. Mogadishu resident Mohamed Osman said the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

At Least 9 Killed in Mogadishu Suicide Car Bombing

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - At least nine people were killed Wednesday in a suicide car bombing that targeted a government security convoy near the airport in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Witnesses say the blast occurred near a checkpoint along a road that leads to the heavily fortified airport perimeter. "A deafening, huge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Hussein
CBS News

WorldView: Multiple people killed in Somalia car bombing

Multiple people were killed in an explosion in Somalia's capital. A power outage plagues Buenos Aires during a heat wave. Quebec is set to tax the unvaccinated. Tennis star Novak Djokovic speaks out on his COVID-19 chaos. Rylee Carlson joins "CBSN AM" from London with the latest on these world headlines.
TENNIS
Vice

Taliban Officials Say Their Army Will Include Suicide Bombers

The future army of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will include a special battalion of suicide attackers, according to a spokesperson from the Taliban regime. Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s deputy minister of information and culture, told Radio Azadi that the suicide unit will be active under the Ministry of Defense and will be part of the Taliban’s special forces.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Shabab#African Union#Islamic State In Somalia#White Officials#Al Qaeda#The U S Embassy#Aamin Ambulance#Reuters#Avisione Street#United Nations#The Associated Press#U N#Islamist
AFP

US threatens action if Somalia misses new election deadline

The United States on Wednesday brandished the threat of sanctions if troubled Somalia misses its latest deadline for elections. Somali leaders on Sunday announced that elections that were due to be concluded last year will take place by February 25. "Somalia's elections are more than a year behind schedule. The US is prepared to take measures against spoilers if the new National Consultative Council timeline is not met," the State Department's Africa bureau said in a Twitter post. The mandate of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, expired in February 2021 and was controversially extended in April, triggering deadly gun battles in the streets of Mogadishu.
POLITICS
NBC News

Bomb incidents and bomb-making surge in U.S., officials warn

Wracked by paranoia, in thrall to various conspiracy theories, Anthony Quinn Warner parked a recreational vehicle in the middle of a tourist district in Nashville, Tennessee, early on Christmas Day 2020 and set off what authorities say was the biggest vehicle bomb explosion in the U.S. in 25 years. More...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
New York Post

Taliban orders shop owners in Afghanistan to behead all mannequins

The Taliban has ordered clothes shop mannequins to be beheaded because they are “idols” as the brutes continue to wage war on women’s freedoms. Shopkeepers in the western province of Herat in Afghanistan have been told to chop the heads off their mannequins after officials ruled the dummies were sinful “idols”.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
727K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy