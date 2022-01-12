Al-Shabab Says 'White Officials' Were Target of Car Bomb That Killed 8 at Somalia Airport
Witnesses said a United Nations convoy near a checkpoint leading to the airport appeared to be the target of the...www.newsweek.com
Witnesses said a United Nations convoy near a checkpoint leading to the airport appeared to be the target of the...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0