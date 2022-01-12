ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Teriyaki Madness’ ‘Bowls for Boulder’ to donate half its proceeds Saturday to victims affected by Marshall Fire

By Jordan Good
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver-based restaurant, Teriyaki Madness' nine Colorado locations are joining together to provide relief to the victims affected in the Louisville, Superior, and Boulder County area by the Marshall Fire.

On Wednesday, the company announced half of its proceeds that will be collected on Saturday, Jan. 15 across the state Colorado will be donated to the thousands of people impacted by Colorado's historic devastating Boulder fire. It's a relief effort called "Bowls for Boulder."

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management along with other relief partners have opened a disaster assistance center to perform a needs assessment and provide neighbors additional services, according to the news release.

The Wildfire Fund will be distributing $5 million in financial assistance in effort to help the victims and rebuild their homes that were destroyed or damaged in the Marshall Fire. An additional $500,000 in funds will go toward supporting the evacuees' needs.

The following Teriyaki Madness Colorado locations will be donating:

  • Wheat Ridge
  • Bloomfield
  • Johnstown
  • Greeley
  • Greenwood Village
  • Denver
  • Littleton
  • Firestone
  • Longmont

