Wolcott Brewery Announces Taproom Closure After 9 Years
By Large Dave
105.5 The Wolf
1 day ago
Damn Wolcott, at the end of January, there's going to be one less cool place to hang out and enjoy a fresh beer straight from the maker's tap in town. Don't worry, you'll still be able to find your Salted Caramel Cannoli, The Real O.G, and Great White beers, but you...
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dolores in Ypsilanti is closing at the end of the month, days before the Mexican restaurant would have turned 4. The business shared the news in an Instagram post. Dolores had closed down during the pandemic. About 5½ months ago, it reopened for bar service...
After being open for just over five years a popular West Michigan Brewery is closing one of its taprooms. Elk Brewing: Comstock Park took to Facebook to share some tough news. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the permanent closure of our Comstock Park Taproom. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Sun King Brewery, one of the leaders of the independent craft beer movement in Indiana, is excited to open a brewery and tap room in Florida – its first outside of Indiana. Sun King Sarasota will take over the location of an existing 5,000-square-foot brewery and tap room located at 1215 Mango Ave. with plans to open in the summer.
With its history dating back to 2016, one of the most buzz worthy breweries from the Southern States, Urban South Brewery, has announced its 2022 Beer Release Calendar. With locations in New Orleans, Louisiana and Houston, Texas, Urban South Brewery occasionally makes its way to Oregon via Day One Distribution.
Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood burger-and-cocktail spot Luka’s Taproom opened in 2004, when the area was not much of a dining destination. But it helped lead a neighborhood restaurant renaissance that would later include Duende, Brown Sugar Kitchen and Viridian, and led a restaurant collective called Community Kitchens that has served 120,000 hot meals and counting to unhoused Oakland residents.
After signing a lease nearly two years ago, Brewery 26 has finally opened their production brewery and taproom to the public in Southeast Portland. It’s been a long wait, but now the brewery is open seven days a week serving an assortment of its house brewed beers in its quaint taproom.
Moniker Brewery opened in the heat of the pandemic last year, and it never truly got to celebrate with an official launch party. Of course, we’re still dealing with the Omicron variant, but Moniker plans to celebrate its one-year anniversary with an outdoor event that includes live music, special beer releases, food from Dips Dips and more.
PORT WASHINGTON — Inventors Brewpub recently announced its plans for a bigger brewery and kitchen at 305 E. Washington St. “The evolution of an invention usually goes from version 1.0 to 2.0,” said founder Adam Draeger. “The next version of our brewpub has so many improvements. We are developing a new facility closer to the heart of downtown. It will be a place where large and small groups gather in community. Imagine year-round special events, cultural activities, wedding receptions, great food and beverages including house-made beer and sodas. Downtown Port Washington is currently without a large meeting space for events like wedding receptions, conferences and indoor concerts. The loss of the Viking Room, Newport Shores and other iconic Port Washington venues has created a gap that needs filling.”
Connecticut Magazine recently published their awards for The 25 Best New Restaurants in Connecticut for 2022 and eateries in the greater Danbury area scored big! Four out of the 25 restaurants chosen for the award are from Danbury, Newtown, and Bantam. If I had loads of disposable cash, I would...
Gigantic Brewing of Portland, founded in 2012 by partners Van Havig and Ben Love, is opening its third location – a taproom in the former home of the Hawthorne Fish House in Southeast Portland. The Sunnyside neighborhood taproom, at 4343 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., will be Gigantic’s first spot to...
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Elk Brewing Co. announced that its Comstock Park taproom is permanently closing after this week. The taproom opened in 2016. Sunday, it will close forever. The Comstock Park taproom is Elk's second location. Its Grand Rapids brewpub will remain open, and distribution will continue.
BUCYRUS–The idea for one of the city’s newest businesses has been “brewing” for years. The Arrogant Goat Brewing, 125A E. Rensselaer St., officially opened on January 7, offering customers a variety of craft beers with character and flavor. “It was well-received on opening weekend. People really enjoyed it,” said Mark Burke, one of the three owners.
Wetlands Sake, Louisiana's first sake brewery, has announced the opening date of their taproom, which will open for New Orleanians to enjoy on January 27, 2022. It will be in the same building as their brewery facility, located at 634 Orange St. in the Lower Garden District. According to a press release from Wetlands Sake, the taproom will feature large picture windows overlooking the facility, as well as outdoor seating with pergolas and a covered patio.
Most small businesses eventually fail, with one in three not making it to the 10-year mark, according to the Small Business Administration. Then there are those such as the Bullfrog Brewery, a downtown Williamsport restaurant and brewpub, which recently celebrated its silver anniversary. Ask Bob Koch or his son, Steve...
(Berkeley, CA) – Fieldwork Brewing Company announced today plans to open its largest open-air beer garden and indoor taproom to date in downtown San Leandro in spring 2022. Adding an eighth location to its Northern California footprint, Fieldwork Brewing reimagines a former 1960s Firestone Auto Service Center into a 7,800 square feet East Bay craft beer destination at 1495 East 14th Street in San Leandro. Exposed steel framing and three large roll-up garage doors with 1,400 square feet of open ceiling define the outdoor beer garden totaling 4,780 square feet (265-person capacity). An adjacent indoor space (3,020 square feet) featuring 285 square feet of windows joins the 65-person capacity taproom.
MT. HEALTHY (WXIX) - A bakery that’s stood for more than a century in Mt. Healthy is closing its doors. Little Dutch Bakery will close permanently at the end of January. The bakery will remain open on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the month. Chris Girmann, the...
A popular seafood restaurant has opened its fourth location on Long Island. DJ’s Clam Shack hosted the grand opening for its new Suffolk County location in December. The new eatery is located at 1007 Route 25A in Stony Brook. The menu includes a variety of seafood dishes, including Maine...
I have to say I am happy to see how many local businesses are taking an opportunity to relax for a moment. Over the last few weeks for a variety of reasons many Hudson Valley Businesses have temporarily closed their doors in order to restock, restaff or just relax. The...
To celebrate five years in business at 1300 14th Ave., The 024 Taproom procured and poured up specialty beers like Crooked Stave Blueberry Bianca Sour, Southern Grist Money Makes Milk Stout and Toppling Goliath Strawberry Cheesecake Fandango during an anniversary party on Jan. 7 and 8. (Left) Taprooom owners Paul and Liz Alexander manned the bar. (Right) From left, Matt Sepersky, Angie Anderson, Ben Lubner, Tiffany Hock and Rob Mullens enjoyed some specialty brews. Photos by Sam Arendt.
Comments / 0