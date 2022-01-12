Wolcott Brewery Announces Taproom Closure After 9 Years

PORT WASHINGTON — Inventors Brewpub recently announced its plans for a bigger brewery and kitchen at 305 E. Washington St. “The evolution of an invention usually goes from version 1.0 to 2.0,” said founder Adam Draeger. “The next version of our brewpub has so many improvements. We are developing a new facility closer to the heart of downtown. It will be a place where large and small groups gather in community. Imagine year-round special events, cultural activities, wedding receptions, great food and beverages including house-made beer and sodas. Downtown Port Washington is currently without a large meeting space for events like wedding receptions, conferences and indoor concerts. The loss of the Viking Room, Newport Shores and other iconic Port Washington venues has created a gap that needs filling.”

