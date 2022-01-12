ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolcott Brewery Announces Taproom Closure After 9 Years

By Large Dave
 1 day ago
Damn Wolcott, at the end of January, there's going to be one less cool place to hang out and enjoy a fresh beer straight from the maker's tap in town. Don't worry, you'll still be able to find your Salted Caramel Cannoli, The Real O.G, and Great White beers, but you...

Brookfield, CT
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley.

