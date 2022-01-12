Two University of Akron men's soccer players drafted by MLS teams

Two University of Akron men’s soccer players will get an opportunity to play at the next level.

Goalkeeper Will Meyer, a Solon native, was taken with the 38th overall selection (10th choice in the second round) by Nashville SC and defender Carlo Ritaccio was the 63rd overall choice (seventh pick of the third round) by the Chicago Fire FC in the MLS SuperDraft Tuesday, becoming the 29th and 30th UA players to accomplish that feat.

"It's an exciting day for players and I am really happy and proud of Will and Carlos as well as [defender] Daniel [Strachan] and [midfielder/forward] Diogo [Pacheco]," UA coach Jared Embick said in a news release.

Pacheco, who was first-team All-Mid-American Conference, and Strachan, who earned second team All-MAC honors, weren’t drafted.

"Diogo unfortunately wasn't eligible for the draft, but I anticipate he will have some great opportunities,” Embick said. "Daniel is going to be a steal for someone. He will end up with some opportunities and I'm excited to see him prove people wrong."

Meyer started all 18 UA matches this season, earning 45 saves and posting a 1.06 goals against average.

Ritaccio played in 12 games this past season, including six starts.

"Carlo had a great career for us," Embick stated. "He plays with skill, passion, and toughness that you don't see often anymore, and I know teams admire that about him. He showed his toughness this year returning from surgery to help us get back to the NCAA Tournament, and he is ready for the next step.”

Forty-five Zips players overall have gone on to play professional soccer in either the MLS, USL or overseas since 2006, including five players drafted either No. 1 or No. 2 overall.