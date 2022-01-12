ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Two University of Akron men's soccer players drafted by MLS teams

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PT4m_0djr9Llt00

Two University of Akron men’s soccer players will get an opportunity to play at the next level.

Goalkeeper Will Meyer, a Solon native, was taken with the 38th overall selection (10th choice in the second round) by Nashville SC and defender Carlo Ritaccio was the 63rd overall choice (seventh pick of the third round) by the Chicago Fire FC in the MLS SuperDraft Tuesday, becoming the 29th and 30th UA players to accomplish that feat.

"It's an exciting day for players and I am really happy and proud of Will and Carlos as well as [defender] Daniel [Strachan] and [midfielder/forward] Diogo [Pacheco]," UA coach Jared Embick said in a news release.

Pacheco, who was first-team All-Mid-American Conference, and Strachan, who earned second team All-MAC honors, weren’t drafted.

"Diogo unfortunately wasn't eligible for the draft, but I anticipate he will have some great opportunities,” Embick said. "Daniel is going to be a steal for someone. He will end up with some opportunities and I'm excited to see him prove people wrong."

Meyer started all 18 UA matches this season, earning 45 saves and posting a 1.06 goals against average.

Ritaccio played in 12 games this past season, including six starts.

"Carlo had a great career for us," Embick stated. "He plays with skill, passion, and toughness that you don't see often anymore, and I know teams admire that about him. He showed his toughness this year returning from surgery to help us get back to the NCAA Tournament, and he is ready for the next step.”

Forty-five Zips players overall have gone on to play professional soccer in either the MLS, USL or overseas since 2006, including five players drafted either No. 1 or No. 2 overall.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
KHON2

Kailua’s Dylan Teves signs homegrown MLS player contract with Seattle Sounders, Kona’s Esai Easley drafted by Kansas City

The professional soccer journey for Kailua native Dylan Teves has officially begun. The former University of Washington star signed a Homegrown Player contract with the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer, the club announced on Tuesday. Teves, who helped guide the Huskies to the National Championship match this past season will continue his run in […]
MLS
scacsports.com

Noah Boggus, Schreiner University, Men's Soccer - Character & Community

NOAH BOGGUS OF SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, a sophomore midfileder on the men's soccer team from Houston, Texas, has been selected the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Character and Community Male Student Athlete of the Week for the week beginning January 10. The SCAC Character & Community award honors the efforts of student-athletes...
HOUSTON, TX
YES Network

New York City FC drafts three players in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

NEW YORK, N.Y., January 11, 2022 – New York City FC (NYCFC) today drafted Forwards Kevin O’Toole, Kingsford Adjei and El Mahdi Youssoufi in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. O’Toole was selected with the 34th overall pick in the Second Round after NYCFC traded down from their 28th pick in the First Round via a trade with FC Dallas in exchange for $50,000 General Allocation Money. The Princeton University Forward played 17 games, starting in 14, contributing seven goals and nine assists in 2021 for the Tigers. The Montclair, N.J., native was a 2021 All-American and a two-time Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Akron#U S Soccer#Mls Superdraft#Nashville Sc#The Chicago Fire Fc#Ua#The Ncaa Tournament#Usl
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Selects Two Players In 2022 MLS SuperDraft

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake announced that they have selected two players during the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday afternoon. RSL selected Pedro Fonseca with the 53rd overall pick and Jasper Loeffelsend with the 81st overall pick. The club also acquired $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money from the Columbus Crew in exchange for RSL’s first round pick (25th overall).
MLS
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Two Knights drafted in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft

A pair of UCF men's soccer names were called for Major League Soccer's annual SuperDraft on Tuesday night. Fifth-year forward and midfielder Nick Taylor didn't have to travel very far when he was selected by Orlando City Soccer Club with the 18th pick in the third round. The Texas native...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
bcgavel.com

Introducing Men's Soccer: The Defense

There’s an old saying that defense wins championships. While the Eagles’ season ended in the first round of the ACC tournament, the defense proved to be a consistent bright spot during an inconsistent season. Quiet and unassuming, one would never suspect that Victor Souza was an All-ACC defender and one of the best tacklers in college soccer. Sitting on the edge of the booth, Souza took his time answering questions, making sure to answer thoroughly, letting nothing slip past him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSPA 7News

Six Clemson players taken in MLS Super Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. – A school record six Tigers were selected in Tuesday’s MLS SuperDraft, matching Saint Louis for most players drafted. 2022 marks the ninth straight SuperDraft in which Clemson has had at least one player drafted, and the third consecutive year that saw at least three Tigers drafted to the MLS. The previous school record […]
MLS
Naples Daily News

FGCU roundup: Men's soccer's O'Vonte Mullings picked by New York Red Bulls in MLS draft

FGCU men's soccer has its fifth MLS draftee. Forward O'Vonte Mullings was the 20th pick in Tuesday's SuperDraft, going to the New York Red Bulls. The Red Bulls traded their No. 43 pick and $75,000 in General Allocation Money to the Seattle Sounders to move up and pick Mullings, who led the Eagles with seven goals while also leading the ASUN with 0.54 goals per game this season.
MLS
Indiana Daily Student

FC Cincinnati selects former Indiana men’s soccer goalkeeper Roman Celentano second in draft

FC Cincinnati selected former Indiana men’s soccer junior goalkeeper Roman Celentano with the second overall pick in the 2022 Major League Soccer Superdraft on Tuesday. The star shot-stopper signed a Generation Adidas deal with MLS on Thursday, forgoing the rest of his Division I eligibility. Celentano’s salary will not count against Cincinnati’s annual budget with the Generation Adidas deal, an incentive given to eight players before the draft, according to a press release from the MLS.
MLS
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy