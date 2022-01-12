Rochester school board to look further at school closures, reconfigurations
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is considering making changes to some school configurations. The proposal is driven by declining...13wham.com
They should've stayed closed for at least 2 business weeks after New Year's. No-one trusts the government to lead right now so everyone is just doing their own thing. Common sense has gone right out the window. Vaccines aren't working, (save your less hospital/death rate for another conversation) masks aren't working, lockdowns...you guessed it aren't working. Take covid out of the equation for a min. It's flu season. This isn't rocket science. No-one spreads germs faster than unsuspecting children. Holidays brings everyone together. A longer well maneuvered holiday vacation could've curbed much of this. Now it's just going to keep going back n forth.
