ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get the iPad Air (2020) today at its best price yet

By Beren Neale
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're big fans of the latest 2020 model if the iPad Air, so we're excited to see it drop in price to just $539 over at Walmart, down from $599.99. That's a saving of $60, and well worth shouting about. This latest model came out in October 2020, and...

www.creativebloq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

There are more than 10,000 items on sale at Amazon this weekend, but there are even more if you're a Prime member and you know where to look. In addition to the many markdowns featured in Amazon's deals hub, its Just for Prime section now boasts new exclusive offers for Prime subscribers. Members can score additional savings (and in some cases, double discounts) on popular home goods, electronics, beauty products, clothing, and more. And if you're not a member yet, you can gain access to these under-the-radar deals by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.
INTERNET
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Apple Products#The Ipad Air#Walmart Save
Digital Trends

This 50-inch TV is ONLY $298 at Walmart right now

No home theater setup is complete without a great 4K TV at its center. There are a lot of great 50-inch TV deals and Walmart TV deals out there, but none as enticing as Walmart’s current deal on the TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. Today you can grab this great 4K TV for only $298, which is a $152 savings from its regular price of $450. Free shipping is available with purchase, as is in-store pickup for certain areas. So click over to Walmart and grab one of the best TCL TV deals out there.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Buy a $59 cable modem that’ll make your cable company furious

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We show you how to buy a cable modem so you don't have to pay your cable company anymore. People are so sick and tired of how much cable companies have been charging for pay TV all these years. That's especially true when a huge chunk of that monthly expense shouldn't be your responsibility in the first place.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
ZDNet

How to use Amazon Fire Stick

The Amazon Fire Stick is a streaming media device that transforms your TV into a smart one. It allows you to watch your favorite shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. Further, if you want to bypass having cable services, the Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
iPad
BGR.com

COVID test kits on Amazon are in stock now if you hurry

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since COVID-19 at-home raid tests are sold out in local stores across most of the country. Case numbers are spiking yet again, and this time the figures are off the charts. In the past few weeks alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded nearly 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. That's utterly staggering. So many people traveled and gathered indoors for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Amazon Warehouse: The secret discount section for returned items like Fitbits and Shark vacuums

There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.Don’t worry about being let...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is at Walmart

Buying a brand-new TV is a big decision, so you want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Many of our favorite TVs come from TCL, a manufacturer well-known for creating sharp, functional, and well-priced displays. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen from the brand. Right now at Walmart, you can pick up this 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K Smart TV for just $319, which is a whopping $281 off the regular price of $600. That’s an absolute steal of a price considering what you’re getting. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best 4K TV deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a FLASH SALE on tech today — what to buy

The holiday season has come and gone, but discounts on various tech products are still widespread among different retailers. One of them is Walmart, which has launched a flash sale today on devices that include soundbars, Chromebooks, robot vacuums, monitors, and 4K TVs. It’s unclear how long stocks of the...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
protocol.com

Samsung just made the TV disappear

Samsung’s TV R&D team seemingly never runs out of ideas: After giving the world a TV the size of a wall, a TV that looked like a giant phone and a TV that doubles as art, at this year's CES, the company debuted a TV that’s capable of turning anything and everything into a screen.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

After yesterday’s surprise sale for Prime members only, Amazon is switching things up on Sunday. Today, all the hottest deals out there are for everyone to enjoy, not just Prime subscribers! Head over to Amazon’s Gold Box deals page and you’ll see countless incredible deals available right now. Of course, not everyone wants to spend hours digging through all those deals. That’s especially true on Sunday, when you have plenty of better things to do. The good news is that’s what we’re here for. We’re going to show you our top 10 Amazon deals that are available on Saturday. Sunday’s best deals Before we...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

VIZIO’s New M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its new M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar, both being introduced in the coming year in 2022. The wins come ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save $100 on New iMacs, Get AirPods for $110

Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy