ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

6-year-old boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds

By Andy Koval, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42z8WP_0djr83vr00

GARY, Ind. ( WGN ) — Six-year-old Damari Perry died of hypothermia and was found dead wrapped naked in a trash bag, according to an autopsy report.

Damari’s body was found by FBI agents on Saturday in an alley between Harrison and Van Buren in Gary, Indiana.

According to the report, Damari had partially frozen internal organs and was found “partially charred.” Wang said the charring was determined to be post-mortem and the cause of death was hypothermia.

Prosecutors said the boy’s mother and two of his siblings killed him on his birthday, Dec. 30, at an abandoned Gary home after they developed a plan to punish him for something he’d done the day before.

Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual state of the economy address

“He was placed into a cold shower for an extended period of time, held there by family members at the direction of the mother,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “We believe the mother may have been involved also, and at some point, he became unresponsive, vomited and died.”

Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, among others. She was taken to a hospital after saying she was ill and will be taken to bond court once she is medically discharged.

Damari’s 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah, is charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

If you test positive on an at-home test, do you need to report it?

A juvenile sibling of Damari’s is in custody and also faces a charge in connection with his death.

Authorities said one of his family members made a false missing person’s report last week, days after Damari had already died.

Department of Children and Family Services officials visited the Perry family once in 2021 and previously in 2014.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the father of Damari Perry has been organized. At this time, it has raised over $14,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Bay County, Fla. investigating death of two-year-old child

UPDATE: CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what they’re now calling the accidental shooting of a two-year-old child. It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening at a home on East 7th Street in Callaway. Deputies received a call about an unresponsive child. When they arrived they found the child dead inside […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home in Ensley, family and dog safe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Jan. 13 at the 60 block of N. Ensley Street in Ensley.  When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were already engulfing the back of the home.  Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 17 minutes. The home did […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Van Buren, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
WKRG News 5

Urbana Police: Ride-share driver killed; 2 teenagers arrested

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police said a man was killed Wednesday nights while he was “likely driving for a ride-sharing company at the time of the incident.” They arrested two teenagers in connection to his death. In a news release, officers said they were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the area of Vine and […]
URBANA, IL
WKRG News 5

Second man charged with felony murder for Ensley, Fla. shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect accused of killing a 20-year-old Pensacola man.  Ellis Clark Junior, 23, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Marcus Atienza on Rawls Avenue in Ensley, Fla. Atienza was shot and killed Nov. 7, 2021 in what investigators believe […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Family#Organs#Murder#Fbi#Missing Person#Wgn
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police investigating robbery at Region’s Bank

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating a bank robbery on Wilson Road. On Jan. 13, officers were called to region’s bank for a report of a robbery. Investigators determined that the robbery happened after a woman walked up to a bank teller and handed her a note asking for a sizable amount […]
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy