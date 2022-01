Covid-19 has been the biggest killer of police in the United States for the second year running, a report has revealed.A total of 301 members of law enforcement died in the line of duty last year from Covid, the report by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found.That was among 458 fatalities reported by the fund, revealed on Tuesday in its annual report. It also makes 2021 the deadliest for more than nine decades.Fatalities among police members were 55 per cent higher than in 2020, the memorial fund said, with deaths in the first year of Covid amounting...

