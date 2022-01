For decades, Leica has avoided drastic redesigns to its M lineup of rangefinder cameras, instead focusing on subtle refinements from generation to generation. With the M11 ($8,995, body only), Leica stays true to that strategy; the latest M entry retains the classic look of its predecessors while benefitting from a few handling and imaging improvements. Although some aspects of the camera still feel slightly anachronistic—it requires manual focus and can't record video—its high-resolution imaging engine is as modern as it gets. Further, the continuity in design and philosophy is welcoming to photographers who have used Leicas for years and offers a window into the past for younger shutterbugs who are scrabbling to buy their first M. I've been working with a preproduction M11 ahead of its announcement, and even though image quality isn't yet finalized, the camera is every bit a pleasure to use as those in the M10 series.

