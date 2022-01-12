ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hot mic catches Dr. Fauci calling senator a ‘moron’ after congressional questioning

Culpeper Star Exponent
 1 day ago

The senator was asking questions about...

starexponent.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Dr Fauci on Why He Called U.S. Senator ‘a Moron’ in COVID Hearings: ‘It Was Stunning to Me’ (Video)

Yes, you heard it right – the beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci called a U.S. senator a “moron” in a Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday regarding the nation’s COVID-19 response. Fauci, appearing on MSNBC later in the day, did not shy away from the response, saying his reaction was based on the senator’s implication that Fauci was involved in the corrupt practice of investing in pharmaceutical companies based on insider knowledge, or “ahead of the game,” as Fauci put it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Dr. Fauci tips hubris hat with ‘moron’ slam of senator

Dr. Anthony Fauci was captured in a hot mic moment calling Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican doctor from Kansas, a “moron” because he didn’t like being questioned about his financial disclosures as they relate to the coronavirus and vaccines. This says all Americans need to know about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Calls GOP Sen. Roger Marshall a 'Moron' on Hot Mic After Tense Exchange

Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught calling out a Republican senator who questioned his financial disclosures after a heated interview during a Senate hearing. Appearing before the Senate Health Committee Tuesday to discuss the federal response to new variants of COVID-19, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, 81, fired back under his breath after an exchange with Sen. Roger Marshall.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Mic#Moron#The Senator
The Independent

Fauci hearing - live: Doctor calls Senator Marshall ‘moron’ on hot mic and says Rand Paul ‘kindles crazies’

The top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration have testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, were questioned by lawmakers about the federal response to new variants of Covid-19.The hearing comes as health policymakers say they believe the administration needs an urgent reset in the way it is approaching the new realities of the pandemic.Dr Fauci is the target of a video released on Monday evening by Project Veritas claiming that he was involved in research projects related to coronaviruses by the Wuhan Institute of Virology that were deemed too risky by the Department of Defense, emails cited by the group claim.In his testimony on Tuesday, Dr Fauci angrily dismissed personal attacks on him by right-wing lawmakers, including those related to the emails.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
GV Wire

Microphone Catches Fauci Describing GOP Senator as ‘a Moron’

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic Tuesday calling Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) “a moron” during his testimony before the Senate Health Committee on the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The tense exchange came as Marshall questioned Fauci about disclosing more of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tonyskansascity.com

HOT MIC MESS: TOP DOC FAUCI CALLS KANSAS SEN. MARSHALL MORON!!!

The debate over COVID & public health lost any semblance of civility long ago. Now, as stats seem to be worsening for winter . . . Things are getting downright mean. HERE'S WHAT "THE SCIENCE" SEYZ: HOT MIC CAPTURES DOC FAUCI CALLING KANSAS SEN. MARSHALL A MORON!!!. It's not the...
KANSAS STATE
MassLive.com

Supreme Court says Biden administration overstepped its authority with COVID vaccine requirement; allows mandate for most health care workers

The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court votes 6-3 to BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates for private firms in huge blow to White House COVID plan: 'Disappointed' Joe will tell businesses to adopt rules ANYWAY and says it's up to States to 'do the right thing'

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy