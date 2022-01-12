ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Schools’ enrollment dips for second consecutive year

By Samantha West
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZuGj_0djr781b00
District data shows that nearly 4,000 fewer students are enrolled in Shelby County Schools, including charter schools, this school year. | Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal

Enrollment in Tennessee’s largest school district has shrunk for the second year in a row.

Nearly 4,000 fewer students are enrolled in Shelby County Schools, including charter schools, this school year, according to 60-day counts for the 2021-22 academic year released by the district on Tuesday. That represents a decrease of just over 3% from 2020-21.

Declining enrollment is not unique to Memphis. As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on education nationwide for the third calendar year, large public school systems in New York , Los Angeles , and Chicago have also reported sizable headcount reductions.

While it’s difficult to explain why enrollment is declining, Memphis administrators pointed to national trends that suggest a growing number of parents are pulling students out of public schools during the pandemic. Instead of having to worry about their children’s schools going virtual, they’re choosing to homeschool or enroll them in smaller charter and private schools that have more autonomy and have been able to remain open.

Last year at the 60-day mark, Memphis counted about 114,400 students enrolled, with nearly 85,500 students attending district-run schools, about 20,200 in charter or contract schools, and 7,200 in the Achievement School District. At the time, Shelby County Schools was the only district in the county that had not yet brought students back into classrooms, and administrators speculated students left in favor of in-person learning.

A return to face-to-face learning this school year didn’t stop the decline, though: Officials reported about 110,400 students in total, with about 83,300 in district-run schools, nearly 20,000 in charters, and 7,200 in the ASD.

The drop could have a major impact on school funding, as student enrollment has determined the amount of money districts get from the state and local governments, as well as how many staff the district can employ.

It’s not clear how a potential new state school funding formula will incorporate districts’ total enrollment figures, but a draft released Tuesday night proposed providing additional funds for low-income students, rural students, English language learners, and students with disabilities, according to The Tennessean .

At a Tuesday school board committee meeting, administrators emphasized their commitment to boosting future enrollment through outreach. They highlighted several initiatives, including reaching out to late-shift parents at times that are more convenient for them, meeting with families at homeless shelters, pushing the early school registration window to an earlier date, and hosting school showcase events to increase awareness of SCS’ school options.

The district is also increasing marketing efforts showing the positive impact public schools have made on graduates, officials said, as well as monitoring data to hone in on which students are coming to and withdrawing from the district.

Those efforts have already proven successful this year, administrators said. The district gained about 2,000 students between its first 20-day headcount, which showed a decline of over 6,000 students from the previous years, and the 60-day count.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Denver charter focused on inclusion for students with disabilities to close

REACH Charter School, an elementary school in Denver, will close at the end of this school year. | Courtesy of REACH Charter School. A Denver charter elementary school focused on fully including students with disabilities will close at the end of this school year due to staffing and academic challenges school leaders say were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DENVER, NY
Chalkbeat

How students at this rural Colorado charter school got lunch

A student at Crestone Charter School eats school lunch on Aug. 30, 2021, the first day the meal program was offered. | Courtesy of Michael Pancheco. It’s hard to think positively about the pandemic, but for a tiny charter school in the foothills of Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo mountains, COVID helped spark a big change.
CRESTONE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Shelby County, TN
Education
County
Shelby County, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee bill would extend school vouchers to parents upset over mask mandates, virtual learning

The Tennessee House of Representatives, shown in this file photo, reconvened on Jan. 11 to begin its 2022 session. | Marta W. Aldrich / Chalkbeat. Tennessee parents upset about local public school policies requiring masks or virtual learning could get state funding to send their child to a private school under a voucher proposal filed this week by two Republican lawmakers.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Private Schools#School Board#School Systems#Shelby County Schools
Chalkbeat

Three ways Colorado school funding could change this year

The pandemic changed how school districts serve families and made it harder to identify students living in poverty. | Kathryn Scott / Special to The Denver Post. A more comprehensive way to account for the challenges students face outside the classroom. More money for students with disabilities. Matching funds to help poorer districts afford some of the extras that taxpayers in wealthy districts already provide.
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Colorado graduation rates post slight dip amid pandemic

Graduation rates dropped more on average in Colorado school districts that serve a large number of students in poverty. | Lauren Miller for Chalkbeat. Data from the first graduating class of students to have gone an entire year through the pandemic shows variation and big disparities, but not huge drops in Colorado’s graduation rate.
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

5 education issues to watch as Tennessee lawmakers return this week

The 2022 session of the 112th Tennessee General Assembly convenes Jan. 11 at the state Capitol in Nashville. | Marta W. Aldrich / Chalkbeat. One year after tackling pandemic-related school challenges during a special legislative session called by Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee lawmakers return to the Capitol this week with another major focus on students: how to fund public education.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Chalkbeat

These are the big Michigan education issues we’re watching in 2022

The pandemic will dominate Michigan’s top education issues of 2022. | Di’Amond Moore / Detroit Free Press. With COVID surging and a growing number of schools shifting to virtual learning, the first seven days of 2022 have provided an unsettling preview of what’s to come in education this year, when the continued struggle to recover from the pandemic will dominate.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy