ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs

By JIM MUSTIAN
Plainview Daily Herald
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare. Eric Lira, 41, of El Paso, is the first person to be charged under a...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Multiple Drug Charges

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Jun N. Martinez, 28, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl; 400 grams or more of fentanyl; 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and 500 grams or more of cocaine. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.
JAMESTOWN, NY
goldrushcam.com

First Olympic Anti-Doping Charges Filed In Manhattan Federal Court - Eric Lira Allegedly Distributed Multiple Performance Enhancing Drugs in an Effort to Corrupt the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

January 12, 2022 - Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau. of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the unsealing of the first criminal charge under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act,...
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Colombian national extradited to Florida pleads guilty to drug charges, DOJ says

A Colombian national participating in an international drug conspiracy pleaded guilty to drug charges. Gerardo Gomez-Lubo was in a Tampa federal court Wednesday for conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine into the United States, according to the Department of Justice. A court report says that sometime starting in September 2017 and through 2019, Gomez-Lubo was part of an international ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
erienewsnow.com

Erie Man Convicted on Federal Drug Charges

An Erie man has been convicted on federal drug charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Isaac Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to a single count. Cunningham distributed 44.7 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine May 6, 2021, according to information presented to the court. He also admitting...
ERIE, PA
Shore News Network

Barbour County man admits to drug charge

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Matthew Scott Mayle, of Philippi, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Mayle, 36, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Mayle admitted to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in April 2019 in Barbour County.
PHILIPPI, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blessing Okagbare
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
KTLO

Prison inmate pleads guilty to large scale meth conspiracy

ST. LOUIS — United States District Court Judge Matthew T. Schelp accepted a plea of guilty from Tarik Mazhar on Friday. Mazhar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Schelp set sentencing for March 18, 2022.According to the plea agreement, on or about January 1, 2019, and continuing until on or about July 29, 2020, in Franklin County, Missouri, within the Eastern District of Missouri, Tarik Mazhar did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together with a co-defendant, and others known and unknown, to intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and knowingly acted in some way for the purpose of aiding the commission of the offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Drugs#Doping#Ap#Nigerian#Fbi#Athletics Integrity Unit#Aiu
TheDailyBeast

College Student Who Pinched Sign During Capitol Riot Weeps as She Gets Prison Time

A West Virginia college student who stormed the Capitol is about to get a one-month break—in prison. Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a senior at the University of Kentucky at the time of the riot, broke down in tears as she was sentenced to a month in prison on Friday. She pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building, with photos from the day capturing her proudly holding a “Members Only” sign as she marched through the building.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics

Comments / 0

Community Policy