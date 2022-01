MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A criminal defense attorney in Minnesota has been sentenced to 180 days in the workhouse for swindling thousands from a drug case client. On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Kristi McNeilly, 46 of Woodbury, will also pay $15,000 in restitution. After a weeklong trial last October, a Hennepin County jury found McNeilly guilty after deliberating for less than an hour. According to the criminal complaint, in May 2018, McNeilly was asked to represent a 53-year-old victim and his 39-year-old roommate for $22,500 after the Southwest Hennepin Drug Taskforce found a small amount of drugs in the victim’s...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO