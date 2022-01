Parents who got their child tax credit payments from July to December 2021 are supposed to get a letter from the IRS to claim the next half of the payments. According to the IRS, the distribution of Letter 6419 has started in December and will continue until the end of January. This letter outlines the total child tax credit payments the parents have received so far so they can properly file for their next tax refunds.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO