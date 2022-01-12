ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hot mic catches Dr. Fauci calling senator a ‘moron’ after congressional questioning

Billings Gazette
 1 day ago

The senator was asking questions about...

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Here’s why Anthony Fauci called a GOP senator a ‘moron’. It comes after unrelenting conservative criticism

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, found his way into the headlines this week after he was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a “moron” during a committee hearing.The incident, while notable, was not a significant departure from the course that he and Republicans have been on since 2020.At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr Fauci ended a particularly nasty back-and-forth with GOP Sen Roger Marshall over whether or not his financial disclosure forms are public.They are: The Center for Public Integrity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fauci hearing - live: Doctor calls Senator Marshall ‘moron’ on hot mic and says Rand Paul ‘kindles crazies’

The top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration have testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, were questioned by lawmakers about the federal response to new variants of Covid-19.The hearing comes as health policymakers say they believe the administration needs an urgent reset in the way it is approaching the new realities of the pandemic.Dr Fauci is the target of a video released on Monday evening by Project Veritas claiming that he was involved in research projects related to coronaviruses by the Wuhan Institute of Virology that were deemed too risky by the Department of Defense, emails cited by the group claim.In his testimony on Tuesday, Dr Fauci angrily dismissed personal attacks on him by right-wing lawmakers, including those related to the emails.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Calls GOP Sen. Roger Marshall a 'Moron' on Hot Mic After Tense Exchange

Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught calling out a Republican senator who questioned his financial disclosures after a heated interview during a Senate hearing. Appearing before the Senate Health Committee Tuesday to discuss the federal response to new variants of COVID-19, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, 81, fired back under his breath after an exchange with Sen. Roger Marshall.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GV Wire

Microphone Catches Fauci Describing GOP Senator as ‘a Moron’

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic Tuesday calling Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) “a moron” during his testimony before the Senate Health Committee on the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The tense exchange came as Marshall questioned Fauci about disclosing more of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Mic#Moron#The Senator
Shore News Network

Watch: Frisky Fauci calls U.S. Senator Roger Marshall a moron, followed with a “Jesus Christ”

The good doctor, Anthony Fauci is falling apart at the seams lately, confused about which narrative to give before the U.S. Senate regarding the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as masking, vaccine efficacy and omicron. Fauci has been having a hard time lately keeping his own story straight, let alone staying on the same page as the CDC and the White House which have been offering conflicting opinions of the omicron outbreak for weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Fauci Caught On Hot Mic After Heated Exchange With Republican Senator

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, was caught on tape muttering “what a moron” after a Republican senator demanded that he provide members of Congress with a financial disclosure that is already publicly available. During a Tuesday hearing of the Senate health committee, Sen....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Billings Gazette

SCOTUS blocks Biden business vaccine mandate, and more COVID-19 news

Researchers from Oregon State University published a study suggesting cannabis compounds known as hemp can prevent coronavirus from entering human cells, WDIV-TV reports. In an OSU press release, the team of researchers found a way of blocking coronavirus from infecting people when “cannabinoid acids bind to spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Ron Johnson Announces He’s Officially Back on His Bullshit

Proud Trump sycophant and misinformation spreader Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) praised himself as a “truth teller” after he made public his decision to run for a third term in office, breaking a promise he made in 2016 to retire after serving two terms. Perhaps the allure of an opportunity to continue lying to the American people from a position of considerable power was just too tempting to pass up. “We need the truth,” Johnson told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “And unfortunately, the truth is being censored today at an alarming, a very disconcerting rate. And so I’m just...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy