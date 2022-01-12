Inflation a direct result of excess government spending and too little accountability: Katie Pavlich

Katie Pavlich, Editor for Townhall.com & Fox News Contributor joined the Guy Benson Show to react to. Democrats from strict COVID states visiting Florida. “I’ve started comparing this power trip that everybody’s on to like that one TSA agent who just has to tell you what to do with everything and is yelling at you, even though you’re doing everything the right way. You know, that’s who people like Eric Swalwell and AOC are. They really enjoy being able to control people’s lives. They get a high off of it, but they’re not willing to live by their own rules because their own rules prevent them from enjoying their life. And they’re special people. So they’re just going to do what they want to do, and they’re going to tell the rest of the peons and the people who they’re supposed to be representing or, you know, listening to and being respectful of that, you know, they can’t really live their life and that their kids should be eating on the cold cement floor outside in New York City, distance from their friends and 30 degree weather. I mean, it just is. It’s beyond even hypocrisy. It’s criminal and disgusting what they’ve done to people’s lives and they continue to do while they, you know, live the life that they want to and hope that no one’s looking.”

