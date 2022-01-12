ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts Inks Producing Deal With Propagate

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TycOZ_0djr6F5E00

Mookie Betts is going Hollywood.

The Boston Red Sox turned Dodgers All-Star has signed a producing deal with Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate that will see the outfielder and pro bowler’s One Media/Marketing Group develop scripted and unscripted film, TV and podcast projects.

OMG, which Betts co-owns with Derrick Phillips, Cam Lewis and Jeff Mason, will partner with Propagate on multiple projects that are currently in development. In addition, OMG has also partnered with producers from scripted, reality, unscripted and comedy for a slate of projects that are to be developed this year alongside other pre-existing fare.

“I am excited about the opportunity to partner with Propagate to not only create fresh, uplifting and inspiring content, but to also give opportunities to other aspiring creatives,” Betts said in a statement Wednesday.

Betts is a former American League MVP who won a World Series with Boston in 2018 and, in 2020, helped the Dodgers earn the team’s first championship since 1988. He was traded from Boston to L.A. in early 2020. He’s also a professional bowler who threw a perfect game in the World Series of Bowling.

“Mookie Betts is a man of many talents — an All-Star baseball player who’s been part of multiple World Series Championship teams, a professional 10-pin bowler, and now a content producer. We are thrilled to partner with Mookie and the OMG team and can’t wait to get started on the projects we have in development,” said Propagate co-CEOs Silverman and Owens.

Propagate, founded in 2015, counts Fox’s Our Kind of People, The CW’s Charmed, TBS’ Go-Big Show and the upcoming U.S. adaptation of the Eurovison Song Contest for Netflix, among several other scripted and unscripted fare.

OMG is a media, marketing, branding and development banner focused on entertainment designed to elevate brands interested in creating connectivity and relevance to culture. “OMG is thrilled to be partnered with the talented team at Propagate. As a cultural movement, OMG is a platform designed to create compelling stories across multiple genres to help convey human similarities that we all experience; the struggle and pain of life, as well as that of love and family. As a business platform, our mission is to inspire raw, authentic emotions and experiences in all that we do through filmmaking, marketing, branding, entertainment and partnership,” said OMG founder Lewis.

Betts is repped by Patrice Horton.

