This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cybin (NYSE: CYBN), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adelia Therapeutics Inc., has achieved a significant milestone. Specific milestones outlined in the Dec. 4, 2021, contribution agreement define what actions are to be taken when certain milestones are reached.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO