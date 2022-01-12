ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Rescuers find dog with zip tie around neck causing head to swell

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Investigators in Florida are searching for the person who tied a zip tie around a dog’s head so tightly that the animal’s head swelled.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the dog to Facebook, asking the public for help tracking down the dog’s owner. Pictures posted by deputies show the zip tie around the dog’s neck and the extreme swelling as a result.

According to deputies, it took three days for officers to find and catch the animal to remove the zip tie. Since being treated, the swelling has gone down, WLFA reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTZiB_0djr4yI900
Dog found with zip tie around neck Deputies were able to remove the zip tie, and the swelling improved. (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies described the dog as a male pit/cur mix and are asking anyone who might have information about the dog’s owner to call them at 352-754-6830.

The dog is currently staying with Hernando County Animal Services.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Houston girl, 16, fatally shot while walking family dog

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old Houston girl died after being shot multiple times while walking the family dog in her neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. Diamond Alvarez was walking the dog, named Peanut, at around 9:30 p.m. CST when family members said they heard gunshots ring out, KHOU-TV reported. When Peanut returned home without Alvarez, family members became worried.
HOUSTON, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Firefighter dies battling blaze in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter died Thursday while responding to a fire in St. Louis, Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. Authorities responded to a report of a blaze in a two-and-a-half story building on the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon, according to fire officials. First responders reported heavy fire showing through the second floor and went in to search for people who might have been trapped inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Rescuers#Wlfa#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cold weather shelter to open in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY , Fla. — With colder temperatures predicted for the area, officials announced the availability of a cold-night shelter for homeless Thursday evening. The shelter located at the Titusville Civic Center 4220 South Hopkins Ave will open at 5 p.m. both Thursday and Friday. LifePointe Ministries, which helped...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
70K+
Followers
81K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy