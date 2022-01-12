Palolo NB Recess Notice

Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89964403174?pwd=c3BML09NWXBhaE9sdGlHN1E2Um9zQT09. Purpose: The purpose of this committee is to identify transportation-related priorities for the community. The committee will work in alignment with the Keeping Waimānalo, Waimānalo Plan, establish relationships with necessary entities including but not limited to the Department of Transportation Highway Division, City & County of Honolulu, Elected Officials, other Committee representatives, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Agency, surrounding the infrastructure, opportunities and stresses associated with Transportation. The committee will not take action, however will provide recommendations by means of resolution and or committee report to the Waimānalo Neighborhood Board for consideration. This is a seven (7) member committee represented by Ted Ralston, Hōkū Akana, Kimeona Kane, Rosalie Lechanko, Jill Kaui and two (2) vacancies.
