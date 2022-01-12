ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Palolo NB Recess Notice

honolulu.gov
 1 day ago

The Palolo Neighborhood Board No. 6 will recess...

www.honolulu.gov

Comments / 0

Related
hopeprescott.com

Hope City Board

The Hope City Board held their first meeting of 2022 Tuesday. Following the prayer, pledge,and approval of the minutes, the board addressed agenda items. First up was a request from the Rusty Wheels Antique Engine Club to put a compressor on the property they occupy at Fair Park. City Manager Catherine Cook also noted the city does not currently have an agreement in file with the club and she suggested the city pursue one. The club is open to such an agreement. Rick Williams of the club addressed the board and answered questions. Mayor Still complimented the club on their efforts during the Watermelon Festival. The board approved allowing the club to install the compressor.
HOPE, AR
wsau.com

Merrill City Clerk Resigning

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The City Clerk of Merrill has announced his resignation, citing concerns about the direction the city is headed and the working environment among elected officials. “The whole atmosphere seems to be we’re going in the wrong direction as far as civility, as far as committees...
MERRILL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recess#Palolo Nb Recess Notice#Palolo Neighborhood Board
honolulu.gov

Ewa NB Regular Meeting

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13, 2022 7:00 P.M. VIRTUAL MEETING VIA WEBEX. Meeting link: https://cchnl.webex.com/cchnl/j.php?MTID=m7222cd3dec0aab29c81c6436861ee75b. Meeting number: 2481 475 9178 Password: ENB2022-01 (36220220 from phones and video systems) Join by phone: +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll; Access code: 2481 475 9178. Rules of Speaking:. Aloha! This is your Community Public Forum, your input...
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Miami

Jobless Claims Up In Florida At Start Of 2022

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – First-time unemployment claims in Florida doubled during the first week of 2022 from the holiday-shortened final week of 2021. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 9,705 initial unemployment claims were filed during the week that ended Jan. 8, up from a revised count of 4,299 for the week ending Jan. 1. The agency initially projected 4,046 claims were filed during the final week of 2021. The 9,705 claims last week were the highest total since 10,110 claims were filed during the week that ended July 24 as the state was facing impacts from COVID-19’s delta...
FLORIDA STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislators consider shielding school superintendents from rash school board actions

Leaders from the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators and the Oregon School Boards Association are asking legislators to protect superintendents from some firings and require greater oversight and training for those serving on school boards. The proposals respond to several recent high-profile firings of school superintendents by their boards for enforcing mask and vaccine mandates, […] The post Legislators consider shielding school superintendents from rash school board actions appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
honolulu.gov

Clean Water and Natural Lands Advisory Commission Meeting

As part of the response to the threat of COVID-19, Governor Ige issued a Twenty-First Supplementary Proclamation issued on June 7, 2021, suspending Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 92, Public Agency Meetings and Records, to the extent necessary to enable boards as defined in Section 92-2, to conduct meetings without any board members or members of the public physically present in the same location, among other things.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

US to allow teen semi drivers in test apprenticeship program

The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program.Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.The pilot program, detailed Thursday in a proposed regulation from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, would screen the teens, barring any with driving-while-impaired violations or traffic tickets for causing a crash.But safety advocates say the program runs counter to data showing that...
POLITICS
honolulu.gov

Waianae NB Zoning and Planning

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13, 2022 @ 8:00 – 8:30 p.m. Meeting link: https://cchnl.webex.com/cchnl/j.php?MTID=mfa0c81445e5ee3b336808fbd425a23ad. Meeting number: 2492 984 2404 Password: wc#24 (92024 from phones and video systems) Join by phone: +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll Access code: 2492 984 2404. 1. CALL TO ORDER - Chair Johnnie-Mae L. Perry 8:00 p.m. 2....
WAIANAE, HI
Daily Montanan

Court: Secretary of State enjoined from certifying PSC candidates

The Montana Secretary of State won’t be able to certify candidates running for the Public Service Commission districts 1 and 5 for the time being, according to an order Thursday from the Helena Division of the U.S. District Court of Montana. In a complaint against Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, plaintiffs Bob Brown, Hailey Sinoff […] The post Court: Secretary of State enjoined from certifying PSC candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
honolulu.gov

Waimanalo NB Transportation Committee Meeting

Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89964403174?pwd=c3BML09NWXBhaE9sdGlHN1E2Um9zQT09. Purpose: The purpose of this committee is to identify transportation-related priorities for the community. The committee will work in alignment with the Keeping Waimānalo, Waimānalo Plan, establish relationships with necessary entities including but not limited to the Department of Transportation Highway Division, City & County of Honolulu, Elected Officials, other Committee representatives, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Agency, surrounding the infrastructure, opportunities and stresses associated with Transportation. The committee will not take action, however will provide recommendations by means of resolution and or committee report to the Waimānalo Neighborhood Board for consideration. This is a seven (7) member committee represented by Ted Ralston, Hōkū Akana, Kimeona Kane, Rosalie Lechanko, Jill Kaui and two (2) vacancies.
WAIMANALO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy