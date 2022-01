MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle doubts that President Joe Biden will accomplish very much in his upcoming speech about voting rights. Biden is expected to use the speech in Georgia to rally support for voting rights legislation that have stalled in Congress, plus he will recommend changing the Senate’s filibuster rules. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will miss the speech due to a scheduling conflict, but as for other voting rights activists, several key groups intend to boycott the event, saying the president would do better staying in DC and pushing harder for Congressional action.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO