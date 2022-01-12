Tori Spelling Shares Makeup-Free Selfie Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO