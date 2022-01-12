ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Firefighter Cancer Awareness month

By Malley Jones
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49upbQ_0djr2OAb00

WEST, Texas – January is firefighter cancer awareness month. This month is for raising awareness to the danger firefighters face being exposed to toxins and soot when they go to fires.

“When we go out to these fires, we are exposed to the smoke and the soot and all the products of combustion to get on our gear and on our skin,” West Fire Marshal Harold Pfleiderer said. “Then those toxins are absorbed into our bodies.”

Medical researchers say smoke, chemicals, soot, and products of combustion can easily lead to cancer in firefighters.

First Look: VA General Assembly to tackle absentee ballots and elections

“It can get on your skin, it can be absorbed into your bloodstream, it can go through your nose, it can be absorbed into your bloodstream,”Pfleiderer said. “Any of those toxins or anything in the environment that was not supposed to be there can be harmful to firefighters.”

But, there are some preventative measures that can be taken.

Historically, having dirty gear was a badge of honor. But, firefighters have learned that cleaning the gear can reduce the risk of cancer.

The West Fire Department recently received it’s own NFPA compliant washing machine and dryer with the help of grant money.

“Now, with having our own equipment on hand, we can clean our gear as needed instead of when budget allows for,” Pfleiderer said

Republican Tina Ramirez to run for state Senate seat, could face state Sen. Amanda Chase in primary

Previously, they would have to send the equipment out to be cleaned to a service provider. That option was expensive and time consuming.

“It saves us a lot of money, and we can we can rotate a set of gear from being dirty to being back in service in about five hours now as opposed to five days.”

West Fire Department could only clean its gear once a year, and that costs about $4,500.

“If you’ve gone into a structure fire, your gear needs to be washed,”Pfleiderer said. “Now, instead of doing that once a year we’re able to do that after every structure fire.”

Supporting local fire departments means keeping those safe who keep the community safe.

“Some departments can’t keep their doors open,”Pfleiderer said. “Some fire departments are spending all their money just to keep fuel in their apparatus.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Esophageal cancer symptoms are the first way to identify esophageal cancer. It is a dangerous disease, which affects the esophagus. The esophagus performs functions like swallowing food, breathing, and speaking correctly. Early detection of this cancer allows curing it successfully. Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:. Esophageal cancer symptoms depend on the...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KSLTV

Father of 7 raises awareness after stomach cancer takes wife’s life

MAPLETON, Utah — Brent Hatch is hoping to raise awareness after stomach cancer took his wife’s life. He has taken his push all the way to the Capitol, and this week, Gov. Spencer Cox declared December Endoscopy Awareness Month. Hatch said in 2019, his wife of 34 years,...
CANCER
WOWK 13 News

Cervical cancer effectively treated with two drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The combination of two drugs could be an effective new treatment for women facing recurrent or advanced cervical cancer, the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James has announced. The largest clinical trial to date combined the drugs Balstilimab with Zalifrelimab in women with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. The […]
CANCER
NEWS10 ABC

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month encourages HPV vaccines, screenings

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month encourages HPV vaccines, screenings. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month encourages HPV vaccines, screenings. Albany schools shifting to remote learning due to COVID-19 surge. Police investigating death at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort. Boil water advisory lifted in South Troy. Over $5M awarded to environmental projects in the Capital...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Chase
arkvalleyvoice.com

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month

Access preventative screenings through the Women’s Wellness Connection program. Cervical cancer, once one of the primary types of cancer afflicting women in the U.S., has seen a decline in rates over the past decade due to preventative screening. As a result, the American Cancer Society (ACS) has updated its guidelines regarding when women should begin regular screening tests.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
tomahawkleader.com

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Women urged to get routine screenings

WISCONSIN – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and Aspirus Health is reminding women how important routine screenings are in the diagnosis of cervical cancer. “Routine screenings can help detect cancer and precancerous lesions early, and save lives,” said Dr. Joelle Wennlund, an Aspirus Women’s Health Specialist in Woodruff. “Understanding the risk factors and detection methods for cervical cancer are crucial to early detection.”
WISCONSIN STATE
KJCT8

Human trafficking awareness month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - January is human trafficking awareness month, and one local group has been working for almost 10 years to raise awareness and provide resources to fight it. Western Slope Against Trafficking says education is the first line of defense. Later this month they’re holding a class...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Firefighters#Fire Marshal#Weather#Va General Assembly#The West Fire Department#Nfpa#Republican#Senate
asapland.com

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

The symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and its...
CANCER
womenworking.com

Ovarian Cancer Risk Factors: Who is Most Likely to Get It?

According to Mayo Clinic, ovarian cancer is a growth of cells that forms in the ovaries and can invade and destroy healthy body tissue. The American Cancer Society ranks ovarian cancer fifth in cancer deaths among women, and the disease claims more lives than “any other cancer of the female reproductive system.” The numbers are staggering: a woman’s risk of getting ovarian cancer during her lifetime is about 1 in 78.
CANCER
Advocate Messenger

Lung cancer: early diagnosis is key for survival

Lung cancer is not only the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States but it’s also the number one cancer-causing death in Kentucky. Cigarette smoking accounts for 90 percent of those deaths, although you don’t have to be a smoker to be diagnosed with lung cancer. Second-hand smoke kills just the same, while other individuals develop lung cancer by exposure to chemicals like radon and asbestos, or family history.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Ultrasound may help breach pancreatic cancer defenses

Pancreatic cancer, aside from being notoriously undetectable in its early stages, is also hard to eradicate after it's discovered. The tumors are like armed fortresses—nearly impregnable to cancer drugs and immunotherapies, and encased in a tangle of collagen fibers around their exteriors, says Tanya Khokhlova (coke-low-va), an associate professor of research in the gastroenterology division of the University of Washington School of Medicine.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KATU.com

Thyroid Awareness Month

Is your fatigue due to the winter blues or could it be your hormones? The American Thyroid Association reports that a whopping one in eight women in the United States is impacted by a thyroid disorder at some point during her lifetime. Are you currently one of them, and if so, what can you do to protect your condition from worsening? Naturopathic Physician Greg Eckel, ND, joined us on this Thyroid Awareness Month to share the symptoms of thyroid disease and what you can do to treat it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: Radon Awareness Month

KEARNEY, Neb. — January is Radon Awareness Month, and Katie Mulligan with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how to protect yourself. Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas that is naturally occurring in the soil and bedrock below our homes. Because it is a gas, and gases rise into the atmosphere, Radon can move through soil and into our homes.
KEARNEY, NE
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Man, 56, in care home dies after paramedics with life-saving equipment REFUSED to enter the facility 'because it was against California's COVID-19 rules'

A California man died after paramedics responding to his cardiac arrest refused to enter the care facility he was in because they misinterpreted an outdated COVID-19 state memo, officials said. Staff at Rialto Post Acute Facility Care in Riverside made 911 calls reporting that Joseph Angulo, 56, 'had stopped breathing'...
HEALTH SERVICES
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy