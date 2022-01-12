ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 49% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
 1 day ago

Some 49% of people living in Des Moines County are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 11, according to data from Iowa Department of Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Iowa reported 619,061 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 5% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Iowa as of Jan. 11 are Johnson County (72%), Dallas County (71%), Polk County (67%), Linn County (66%) and Dubuque County (63%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Des Moines County as of Jan. 11:

How many people in Des Moines County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 53% of people in Des Moines County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 21,084 people
  • 49% of people in Des Moines County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 19,246 people

How many people in Iowa have been vaccinated so far?

  • 66% of people in Iowa have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,068,050 people
  • 60% of people in Iowa are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,876,275 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

