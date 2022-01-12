ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Spanish homework assignment at N.Y. school draws outrage

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Veronica
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkzCc_0djr2HzW00

A New York school district is condemning a homework assignment given out by a Spanish teacher that some parents criticized as racist, KTLA sister station WIVB reports.

“The assignment created by the teacher and provided to students was unacceptable,” the Williamsville Central School District said in a statement.

The assignment, shared by concerned parents, asked students to translate phrases into Spanish. One item to translate was, “You are Mexican and ugly.” Down lower on the worksheet, a phrase to translate was, “You are pretty and American.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e19Cw_0djr2HzW00
Submitted with permission to NEXSTAR

The words “friendly” and “politely” in parenthesis are asking the students to decipher whether or not the Spanish “usted” form of the word — which is more formal — should be used.

“We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again. The District does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture, or beliefs,” the statement said. “Our goal as a District is to create an intentionally welcoming learning environment, celebrating our community and its diversity. This assignment fails to meet our standard and will be dealt with appropriately.”

The board did not clarify whether it would take further action.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Teachers around the U.S. confront half-empty classrooms as COVID surges

Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. The widespread absences have only added to the difficulty of keeping students on track in yet another pandemic-disrupted […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Racism#Spanish#N Y School#Wivb#American#Nexstar#Usted
kfgo.com

Spanish students to go back to school after Christmas break, despite Omicron

MADRID (Reuters) – Students at Spanish schools and universities will return to class in-person when the new term begins on Jan. 10, the Health Minister said on Tuesday, ending speculation that record COVID-19 infections might trigger distance learning. Cases have hit new highs since the highly contagious Omicron variant...
WORLD
baconsrebellion.com

Arlington Schools Likely to Abolish Graded Homework in Name of “Equity”

Students learn less if they don’t do their homework. And many of them won’t do their homework if they aren’t graded on it. But in the name of “equity,” the Arlington County Public Schools are likely to abolish grades for homework, which will result in students studying and learning less. Arlington is also considering letting students have “unlimited redoes and retakes on” assignments they fail, reports ABC Channel 7.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas school trustee’s remarks on Black teachers draw ire

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area school board member is facing calls to resign after he linked more Black teachers to lower school district performance in response to a presentation on an audit of the district’s equity and culture. In comments Monday during the school board’s work session, Scott...
HOUSTON, TX
tennesseestar.com

Arlington School Board Weighs Ending Homework Grades, Unlimited Redoes

In a proposed shift towards what it calls more “equitable” grading practices, the Arlington School Board wants to make several massive changes to the way student achievement is measured. The changes would include removing due dates and eliminating grading of homework, unlimited redoes and retakes on assignments, and...
ARLINGTON, TN
deer-park.tx.us

Beginning Spanish

Beginning Spanish meets virtually on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. beginning January 12th. The class will use the library's Rosetta Stone account to learn vocabulary and grammar, as well as practice conversationally during sessions. Go to www.deerparktx.gov/library and hover over E-Library to get started. For more information or to register, call 281-478-7208 or send an e-mail to library@deerparktx.org.
DEER PARK, TX
PIX11

Remembering their names: NYPD IDs most Bronx fire victims

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Most of the 17 victims killed in a Bronx fire on Sunday have been identified. Eight children were among the dead. Sunday’s blaze was started by a malfunctioning space heater. Of the 17 people killed, 16 were from the same community in Gambia, in West Africa. New York City’s chief […]
BRONX, NY
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy