Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville Times-News changing Saturday news delivery

By Staff Reports
Times-News
Times-News
 1 day ago
Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Hendersonville Times-News is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19.

The Times-News will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

“Our commitment to local news remains steadfast, but the platforms on which people are consuming news continue to evolve. What was once solely a daily newspaper has transformed to include a digital site, mobile app, social media platforms, multimedia and more,” said Executive Regional Editor Jewell Walston. “Our print newspapers remain a vital and important part of our strategy, but we are making a change this year in response to subscriber and advertising trends.”

The Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, subscribers of the Times-News will now have access to the USA TODAY Network’s full suite of e-Editions across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. The Times-News is part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscribers of the Times-News have full digital access, meaning they have the ability to read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at the Times-News will not change as a result of this. However, those staffs will be even better aligned toward digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at blueridgenow.com or call customer service at 828-692-5763.

