Bistro Agnes, the lovable downtown Portland restaurant from Ox chefs Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton, has closed permanently, the Dentons announced Wednesday. After striking out with the more experimental Superbite, the Dentons reimagined the West End’s former Grüner space as a refuge for classic French bistro cooking, with onion soup, seared foie gras and steak frites. Bistro Agnes opened in January 2018. In July, The Oregonian named Bistro Agnes one of the best new restaurants of the year, praising the perfectly executed butter lettuce salad, the coq au vin with wild mushrooms and the cassoulet with its slow-cooked duck, roasted pork belly, toulouse sausage and tender, meaty white beans.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO