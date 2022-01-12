ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Bobby Flay Says This Is One Cookbook Every Baker Needs

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLaxl_0djr1gpM00

When we think of Bobby Flay , we usually think of savory Southwestern-inspired dishes (like his green chili queso mashed potatoes ), barbecue, and the Italian seafood he’s serving at his new restaurant Amalfi. Oh, and his giant, fluffy Maine Coon cats Nacho and Stella. What we don’t think of is baked goods. But much like us, when winter’s chill comes around in full swing, Flay starts baking. He just shared a baking cookbook recommendation on Instagram , and based on the photo, it’s proof that even non-bakers can find success with this culinary manual.

The book in question? Tartine: A Classic Revisited , the baking cookbook from the famous San Francisco bakery. The book was a winner of the 2020 IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals) Award for Best Cookbook, and it has 4.7 out of 5 stars from 1,101 reviews on Amazon. But what really sold us on the book was the picture Flay shared on Instagram of his attempt at making Tartine’s famous morning buns. They’re flaky, layered, and dusted with sugar, and the image had us wanting to lick our screen. Gross, but that’s just how tasty they look!

Tartine: A Classic Revisited

$24.36


Buy now

Sign Up

Here’s what Flay has to say about the recipe. “They’re caramelized crispy on the outside and buttery smooth on the inside. It’s essentially a croissant dough sprinkled with cinnamon, sugar and orange zest, rolled, cut into buns and baked in muffin tins.”

If you’re a fan of croissants, kouign amman, and other flaky, buttery pastries, chances are you’ll go gaga for Tartine’s morning buns. The recipe takes time – as with other laminated doughs, there’s a lot of rolling, folding, and resting of dough that needs to happen to make the recipe work. But the end results are undeniable – just look at Flay’s photo!

The Tartine cookbook would make a great Valentine’s Day gift for bakers, or if you’re a baker, a box of homemade morning buns is a pretty fantastic gift, too.

But you don’t have to take our word for it – just listen to Flay. “If you have a lazy weekend make this dough and bake these buns! Your kitchen will smell insanely good and congratulations…you’ll have a new sweet addiction.” We’re sold!

Before you go, check out the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Id6nq_0djr1gpM00

Watch: How to Make Giada De Laurentiis’ Stuffed Lasagna Rolls

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Is Sharing Her Favorite Healthy Comfort Food Recipes For the New Year

This time of year we’re often looking to revamp our lives. Whether that means we’re organizing our house from top to bottom or finally cleaning out the produce drawer so we can pack it full of colorful, fresh ingredients, we’re ready to treat our minds, homes, and bodies with reverence and respect. That means we’re totally going for cozy comfort food, while still making sure our nutritional needs are met, and it turns out that television star and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is totally on the same page.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Make Your Home Feel Like Spring With This Sunny Scone & Tea Combination from Martha Stewart

It may be colder than imaginable outside, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make it feel like summer inside — with the help of Martha Stewart. On Jan 8, Stewart posted a delicious photo of scones with the caption, “These sunny lemon scones feature a double dose of lemony flavor both in the dough and in the lemon drizzle. They’re perfect for breakfast or to enjoy as a treat in the afternoon with a cup of tea.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) With a prep time of only 30 minutes, you and your family can...
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ New Gluten-Free Pancake Recipe Will Be The Newest Addition to Your Breakfast Repertoire

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re starting off 2022 on a healthy note, between the exercise goals and new, nutritious recipes. To kick off our new healthier lifestyle, we have our eyes set on Giada De Laurentiis’ new Quinoa Pancakes recipe. On Jan 8, De Laurentiis posted a picture of some mouth-watering pancakes to her page @thegiadzy. She posted it with the caption, “Verified Kicking off the weekend with @Giadadelaurentiis’ quinoa pancakes! Sometimes, pancakes leave us feeling stuffed and sluggish – but these gluten-free, quinoa-studded flapjacks couldn’t be more opposite.”
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Mashed

The Secret Ingredients Trisha Yearwood Adds To Her Pancakes

There's no denying that fresh hot pancakes are the one of the ultimate breakfast foods, but sometimes — say, when you're still half asleep and manning the breakfast station — they can land a little flat on texture and taste. Like the way you feel before and after your morning coffee, it really doesn't take a lot for pancakes to perk up and reach their fluffiest, flavor-packed potential. A few simple tricks and ingredients can ensure perfection every morning (or night, if breakfast is what's for dinner).
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Sleeper Ina Garten Recipe Is My Favorite Weekday Lunch

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. Every single recipe I make of hers is delicious! And while some of them (like her chocolate cake) are super popular and well-known, others remain sleeper hits — and these under-the-radar recipes are some of my favorites. Case in point? The cauliflower toast from Ina’s cookbook Cook Like a Pro.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Flay
Woman's World

This Unexpected Ingredient Made the Juiciest Chicken Cutlets I’ve Ever Tried

One of my earliest cooking memories is making chicken cutlets with my mom. We’d arrange bowls of flour, beaten eggs, and bread crumbs like an assembly line, then dip the cutlets into the bowls one by one, trying to keep the ingredients from caking on our fingers — a tricky feat! To me, this always seemed like the only way to make chicken cutlets, but I recently discovered a way to make this go-to weeknight meal even more tender and delicious: Substituting ranch salad dressing for flour and eggs!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient In Ree Drummond's Sticky Buns Recipe

Ree Drummond, the culinary star known as The Pioneer Woman, is famous for her simple, family-friendly meals. Her recipes are the type of comfort food that tastes as good as curling up on the couch after a long day feels. But just because she makes classic dishes doesn't mean they're boring: Drummond brings a little extra something to everything she makes.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakers#Cookbook#Restaurant#Baked Goods#Italian#Iacp Lrb
The Independent

The hidden gem cookbooks you need from the past year

New cookbooks were one of the things that brought us joy in 2021. The best were packed full of delicious ideas and, if you missed out, grabbing hold of one now and riffling through its pages might be the most inspiring way to begin 2022.Cookbooks got really fun in the past 12 months. On first look, Max’s Picnic Book by sandwich-maker extraordinaire Max Halley (co-authored with Ben Benton), doesn’t make much sense – it’s filled with goofy imaginary picnic menus for the likes of Mary Berry, Hunter S Thompson, Ringo Starr and Debbie McGee. But delve further and it’s packed with...
RECIPES
The Independent

Gear to get kids cooking -- for real or for play

Introducing kids to cooking can be more than fun. It can teach skills and perhaps set children up to be healthier eaters.Temporary mess in the kitchen, lifelong payoff.Here's a look at some of the latest gear for budding chefs, from toys to the real thing.PRETEND PLAYPlay kitchens were a coveted toy at least as far back as the 1950s, when Sears’ catalog offered the all-steel Rite-Hite range, fridge and working sink for just under $30. Little Tikes toy company introduced their Efficiency Kitchen in 1977, with a microwave, range, fridge and sink, and followed up with the 1980s Party Kitchen,...
KIDS
One Green Planet

5 Nice Cream Recipes Featured in One Green Planet’s Dessert Cookbook

We are so excited to announce our newest cookbook: BLISSFUL: Vegan Desserts and Treats to Feel Good and Live Deliciously. We have compiled a list of 5 of our top nice cream recipes from the book that are guaranteed to satisfy vegans and non-vegans alike. From Hawaij Mocha Ice Cream Tarts, to Hot Frosty Spiced Cashew Cream Affogato you can whip up mouthwatering desserts without using dairy or eggs!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Daily South

The Baker-Approved Secret To Making Perfectly Round Cookies Every Time

There's nothing in life that can't be made a little bit happier with a warm cookie: a stressful day, a fun day, and definitely a so-so day. It's really as simple as that. What type of cookie you make is up for deliberation, and we've got plenty of inspiration, from our chewy Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies to Laura Bush's reader-favorite Cowboy Cookies to our ultra-decadent Fudgy Flourless Chocolate Cookies. We don't turn our noses up at store-bought dough, either. Sometimes, you just don't have time. A cookie is still a cookie!
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

One of the World’s Best Chefs Wants to Teach You How to Cook With Fire

While known in culinary circles for years, many people’s first introduction to acclaimed chef Francis Mallmann was the first season of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. The Argentine chef charmed viewers by telling the story of eschewing classic fine dining to cook with live fire. It’s a patient and romantic way to cook, forcing you to be actively engaged in order to tame the ever-shifting nature of the flames. He’s cooking in embers, hanging meats above fire, leaning whole carcasses near a blaze and more. Mallmann has appeared on various shows to espouse his back-to-nature cooking philosophy, including Mind of a Chef, and...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Giada lightens up classic comfort foods: Chicken milanese and brownies

Chef, cookbook author and television personality Giada De Laurentiis is joining today to share lightened up versions of two of her favorite comfort foods. She shows us how to make gluten-free crispy chicken cutlets and chocolaty almond flour skillet brownies. Sure, this recipe is a bit of a treat, but...
RECIPES
SheKnows

SheKnows

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy