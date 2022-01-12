ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order’: Sam Waterston Opens Up About ‘Storytelling’ in the Revival Series

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wefb1_0djr1AmE00

The correct term for the Law & Order reboot is the crime procedural is resuming. And after a dozen years off the air, Sam Waterston said the stories are as gripping as ever.

Circle the date for Feb. 24. That’s when Law & Order returns to NBC. It’ll give the network three hours of Dick Wolf’s crime procedurals.

The presence of Waterston, who plays District Attorney Jack McCoy, gives the resuming of the series a lot of heft. He defined the original Law & Order from season five through its abrupt cancellation in 2010. When it resumes it wouldn’t be the same show without him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3dSs_0djr1AmE00
George Napolitano/FilmMagic

By as anyone who has watched Law & Order or any of its seven spinoffs, the crime of the week is the true star.

“It couldn’t be more timely, and its storytelling is rock-solid as ever,” Waterston told TV Insider. “Voices you can trust to tell all sides are always scarce. If we get it right, people will be back throwing their shoes at their TVs and loving it!”

OK, don’t throw your shoes at the TV, just scream at it. As anyone who follows Law & Order, this show broadly concentrates on “the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” The first half of the show mainly is about the cops solving the crime, then in the second half, you see the trial.

Waterston, Anthony Anderson Are From First Law & Order Run

Hugh Dancy as Nathan Price and Odelya Halevi as Samantha Maroun join Waterston in the prosecutor’s office. Anthony Anderson, who starred in Law & Order for its final two seasons, also returns for the reboot to play detective Kevin Bernard. He’ll be joined by Jeffrey Donovan as Frank Cosgrove and Camryn Manheim as Kate Dixon.

It’s a really big deal for Wolf to develop another show for NBC, even if it’s as simple as the resuming of an old show. In the TV season for 2020-21, Wolf shows ranked 1-2-3 and 5-6 in network viewership for scripted series. The only non-Wolf series in the NBC top seven is This Is Us. That show, which ends this spring, ranked fourth.

Wolf now has the three Law & Order franchises plus the Chicago One shows — Chicago Med, Fire and PD. Those shows are on Wednesday. He also has the entire CBS Tuesday prime-time lineup with FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

So about those story lines. They probably will sound familiar. When FBI and its spinoffs premiered in September, the cross-over storylines all involved a case about a fictitious version of Jeffrey Epstein.

Law and Order showrunner Rick Eid said of the resuming of the series: “It’s essentially the same show in a slightly different world, exploring modern issues and topics. The way people police, the way prosecutors try cases, has changed.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Revival Series Star Camryn Manheim Counts ‘Blessings’ in Sweet Family Pic

Law & Order is coming back, Outsiders. The revival will be here before you know it with Anthony Anderson cast in the starring role. However, he is not alone, as Camryn Manheim will also be a part of the show in a starring role. It is an exciting time for NBC and the Law & Order universe. However, it is also still the holiday season. With that, comes a time of reflection. This is a time for thinking about all the blessings in one’s life. Law & Order revival series star Camry Manheim counted some of those blessings in a sweet family pic on her personal Instagram this week.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Revival Star Anthony Anderson Says His On-Screen Wife Didn’t Like Him for ‘Maybe 10 Years’

Anthony Anderson is looking forward to the Law & Order revival. But at the same time, he’s reflecting back on his sitcom. Anderson currently stars in Black-ish, a ground-breaking comedy that features an upper-middle-class Black family living in a white neighborhood. Anderson plays Andre. Friends call him Dre. His wife is Rainbow or just plain Bow. She’s portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, the daughter of Diana Ross, the diva of Motown. And Ellis Ross also is a regal style icon.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘FBI’: Should Fans Expect the Franchise to Pull a ‘SEAL Team’ and Go to Streaming in the Future?

FBI and it’s two spinoffs are flourishing on CBS’ Tuesday night primetime schedule. But could the network ever consider making any of these shows streaming only?. Fans are pondering the question, with good reason. CBS pulled both Evil and SEAL Team off its network and made them streaming only for Paramount+. The network also did something similar with The Good Fight, which was the spinoff of the very popular The Good Wife.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How FBI’s Jeremy Sisto Would Feel About A Potential Law And Order Crossover

With Law & Order returning to NBC to take its place in a TV universe that currently spans three franchises with some long-running shows over two networks, there are some stars who have appeared as more than one character over the years. Jeremy Sisto portrayed NYPD Detective Cyrus Lupo in Law & Order during its original run and is currently Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine in FBI. Sisto recently opened up about how he would feel about the two shows crossing over for Law & Order’s upcoming revival.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Camryn Manheim
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Revival: Will the Show Pick Up Where It Left Off?

There has been a lot of talk about the Law & Order revival. However, is it going to start where things left off, and what about returning characters?. When it comes to the revival of the Dick Wolf classic, things aren’t so clear at the moment. There are a couple of stars returning, the show should largely be the same as it was before, but there are other questions that need answers.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Law & Order: How a Classic 1980s Cop Drama Impacted the Series

When you think Law & Order, gritty detectives and prosecutors come to mind. It’s a Dick Wolf detail. He wants to give viewers authenticity. Yet, did you know that Wolf, the prolific Law & Order creator, had a hand in Miami Vice, a show that defined 1980s-era drama. The series, starring Don Johnson and Phillip Michael Thomas, was like one big Phil Collins music video. Johnson (Sonny Crockett) and Thomas (Rico Tubbs) played undercover cops against an Atlantic Ocean backdrop. It was all guns, pastel Armani jackets, t-shirts, white linen pants, designer watches and loafers without socks. You could smell the Hugo Boss cologne coming off the TV screen as Crockett and Tubbs drove fancy cars and solved crimes each hour.
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Sam Waterston Reaction to First Day Back on Set

Sam Waterston is back on Law & Order, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, the iconic actor and attorney from the original run is back in the reboot on NBC starring Anthony Anderson. Waterston, a legend on the program dating back to the 1990s, returns to the program on February 24. In a new interview with TV Insider, Waterston talked about his own reaction to being back on the set where it all began those years ago.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#Law Order#The Law Order#Nbc
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Why Was the Original Series Canceled?

We’re seeing all sorts of hoopla promoting the reboot of Law & Order, the OG of crime procedurals. And it all begs this question. Why was the show canceled in the first place?. It churned along for two decades, tying Gunsmoke for longest-running scripted series on prime-time TV. The...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Sam Waterston Reflects on Returning to Set & D.A. Jack McCoy

You know something’s a big deal when a pro like Sam Waterston is floored. “I wasn’t at all expecting to be bowled over, and I was,” he says of his first day back on set of the original Law & Order, returning almost a dozen years after its undeserved cancellation. “I was amazed at how great—and strange—it felt to step onto what looked exactly like the old sets, all brand-new, with dear old friends and cool new people.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Vincent D'Onofrio Says He's Open to New Law & Order Crossover Appearance

Vincent D'Onofrio, the Daredevil and Hawkeye star who was a primetime staple for a decade as Detective Robert Goren on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, says he would be open to the possibility of appearing reprising the role, if the opportunity were to arise. D'Onofrio played the role from 2001 until 2011, and at one point worked himself to the point where he collapsed on set and was diagnosed with exhaustion, leading to the creation of a second team of detectives to give Goren (and D'Onofrio) a little more downtime. In 2011, he left the series, along with his onscreen partner Kathryn Erbe and their supervisor Eric Bogosian.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
Popculture

'Law & Order' Alum Open to Reprising His Role for Crossover Appearance

Vincent D'Onofrio, who fans may know as a frequent face on Daredevil and Hawkeye, says he's open to reprising his role on the upcoming Law & Order revival on NBC. D'Onofrio starred as Detective Robert Goren on the series spinoff Criminal Intent for a decade before ultimately leaving the show in 2011.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Think a Former Character Is About To Make a Return

Rumors are circulating in the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” fandom about a specific character from the “SVU” show making a return appearance. “Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni still starred on “Law & Order: SVU” back in 2005 when Marcia Gay Harden first appeared as FBI agent Dana Lewis. Harden’s character went on to appear in three more “SVU” episodes, making her final appearance in 2013. Lewis supposedly murdered her husband’s mistress and pinned the blame on someone else. When she got caught, Lewis got sentenced to 25 years in prison.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

FBI's Jeremy Sisto Talks Jubal's 'Destructive Force' And 'Grief' With Rina's Fate In New Episode

The last several episodes of FBI have been rough for Jubal after his future with Rina went from looking bright to tragedy with her shooting at the direction of Vargas. Rina’s fate has been uncertain ever since she suffered some complications from being shot by Jubal’s side in the midseason finale back in December, and the January 11 episode will deliver some updates on her situation and Jubal’s place in her life. Star Jeremy Sisto spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s ahead for Jubal in FBI, and he’s in for a complicated ride.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Did Last Episode Tease a Potential ‘Hate Crimes’ Spinoff?

With Law & Order: SVU back from its winter break, the newest episode left fans with a few questions. When the series returned with a new episode, the squad teamed up with Hate Crimes, led by a very familiar face: Donal Logue’s Captain Declan Murphy. As the episode went on, we got to meet the rest of his team. Ari’el Stachel returned as Detective Hasim Khaldun, who worked with SVU in Seasons 21 and 22. Cyndee Rivera also reemerged as Detective Mia Ruz, who also met the squad in Season 22. Jason Biggs as Detective Andy Parlato-Goldstein also joined the team.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

362K+
Followers
37K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy