ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize

By Joe Millitzer, Nexstar Media Wire
WFXR
WFXR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cc0KE_0djr0Wul00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KTVI ) – Anheuser-Busch is borrowing an idea from Willy Wonka with their new “Live Like a King” sweepstakes.

The company is placing 10,000 golden cans of beer (instead of tickets) in specially marked packs across the United States. Anyone who finds a golden can — or makes one — will be eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post the image correctly.

Virginia Lottery launches ‘Thank a Teacher’ art contest

Yes, there are actually two ways to enter this sweepstakes: Fans can randomly find a golden Budweiser can and snap a photo, or simply go to the brewer’s website and print a golden can . Those choosing the latter option can then wrap the image around an actual can and take a picture.

Now comes the important part. Entrants must post a picture of the can to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tagging @budweiserusa and using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing & #Sweepstakes.

Entries will be accepted between now and Feb. 20.

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR’s email list

Anheuser-Busch will hold a random drawing to choose the winner on “or about” Feb. 21 , according to the official rules. The winner will then be notified via direct message on social media, from which time they will have 48 hours to respond and accept the prize.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Virginia Lottery launches ‘Thank a Teacher’ art contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Students, here is your chance to show your favorite teacher just how much they mean to you. The Virginia Lottery, along with The Supply Room and Virginia PTA, is excited to launch the annual Thank a Teacher Art Contest. All students in grades K-12 who are enrolled in Virginia’s public schools […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budweiser#Food Drink#St Louis#Ktvi#Anheuser Busch#Virginia Lottery
WMBF

$1M quest: Budweiser channels Willy Wonka in nationwide contest for golden beer can

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It may not be the chocolate factory but Budweiser has launched the nationwide Willy Wonka-style contest with a $1 million payout. Anheuser-Busch has scattered 10,000 golden beer cans in specially-marked cases around the country. If you find one of those lucky cans, you can enter the Live a King Sweepstakes for the chance to win $1 million.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
themanual.com

Budweiser launches NFT with a Shotgunned Beer

If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind digital copies of Budweiser beer cans, you’re going to have to pay up. On Nov. 30, the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand launched its first non-fungible token (NFT) sale, The Heritage Collection, featuring 1,936 unique Budweiser digital beer can designs. These distinct, generative art NFTs showcase iconic cans throughout the brewery’s rich history.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97X

Budweiser Brings Back Golden Can Sweepstakes

Anhueser Busch is taking a nod from Willy Wonka with their latest contest. Just like finding a golden ticket, you need to find a golden beer can. Budweiser has crammed 10,000 golden cans of beer instead of tickets in specially marked packs across the United States for their "LIVE LIKE A KING" contest. Everyone who finds one is eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post a picture.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox7austin.com

Crystal Pepsi 2022: '90s soda makes comeback with 30th-anniversary contest

Crystal Pepsi, an iconic clear soda from the early 1990s, is making a comeback — sort of. The caffeine-free drink originally hit U.S. store shelves in 1992 and was discontinued in 1994. But the soft drink has had somewhat of a loyal following over the years, so much so that PepsiCo has done limited re-releases in the past.
FOOD & DRINKS
leedaily.com

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $522M; 4 Winning Tickets Claim Million-Dollar Prizes

The Powerball jackpot has reached over a half-billion dollars following no one winning on Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing will be an expected amount of $522 million with a cash option of $371.5 million. Although, there are 4 new millionaires...
LOTTERY
abc17news.com

Coca Cola is releasing a boozy version of this soda

Coca-Cola is tapping into the canned cocktail craze with a boozy version of its Fresca soda. In a partnership between Corona brewer Constellation Brands and Coke, the companies will launch Fresca Mixed, a spirit-based cocktail, later this year. Fresca is the second non-alcoholic drink owned by Coke to be turned...
DRINKS
ComicBook

Crystal Pepsi Is Back, But With A Catch

It's been 30 years since Crystal Pepsi was first released to the masses. To celebrate the legendary milestone, Pepsi has decided to bring back the crystal-clear concoction, with a slight catch. Tuesday, the soda-maker announced a new marketing campaign celebrating the three-decade existence of Crystal Pepsi by throwing it back to 1992.
FOOD & DRINKS
hotnewhiphop.com

Beer Company Pabst Blue Ribbon Apologizes For "Try Eating Ass" Tweet

The start of a New Year typically means the beginning of some sort of health change, whether that's changing dietary habits or cutting alcohol out. For Pabst Blue Ribbon, that meant urging consumers to leap into their own vices in spite of the "Dry January" -- a campaign created to encourage people to stay alcohol-free for the first month of the year.
DRINKS
Mashed

Ordering A Drink This Way Is A Red Flag For Bartenders

Sometimes, retro is a good thing. But when it comes to ordering drinks in "fingers," it's a big old signal to bartenders that you're not who you say you are. The ever-so-unscientific unit of measurement dates way back to Old West saloons, says Westworld. People would use the bartender's fingers to indicate how much liquor they desired (two fingers' width is more than one, for example). However, it's a pretty inconsistent system that has been largely panned for obvious reasons. Nowadays, if a person asks for one finger (in a non-ironic fashion) they'll get a ¾-inch pour, which is about an ounce. This helps the bartender to know exactly how much to pour, and also how much to charge.
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands team up to create alcoholic Fresca cocktails

Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands are teaming up to create spirits-based cocktails under the Fresca soda brand. Fresca Mixed Cocktails are slated to launch this year in the U.S. According to Coke, Fresca is surging in popularity recently, making it the fastest-growing soda trademark in the beverage giant's U.S. portfolio. Coca-Cola...
DRINKS
WFXR

WFXR

2K+
Followers
625
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy