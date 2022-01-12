ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago PD’: Spoilers & What to Expect on Season 9, Episode 11

By Kati Michelle
 1 day ago
You might want to buckle up for this one, Outsiders. It looks like our beloved “Chicago PD” squad might be in some serious trouble. We’re not talking about the Burgess-Ruzek storm, though that caused quite the stir with the show’s return. And, no, there hasn’t been another actor confirmed to be leaving the series… not yet anyway.

Instead, the preview for the “Lies” episode shows LaRoyce Hawkins’ Atwater character in a pretty hairy situation. “Lies” marks Season 9, Episode 11 of the popular procedural and you can catch the teaser promo below to see what we’re talking about. Then, we can get into some mini spoilers…

Check it out:

We know that the clip references Voight’s new informant and a precarious drug trafficking case.

“We are not letting this dope take another life,” he says.

But there’s another storyline at play here as well. That would be Atwater’s work-life balance. It looks like the dramatic episode will see Atwater make a choice regarding his priorities, but do we know him as well as we think we do? And what cost will his choice come with?

LaRoyce Hawkins Shares Powerful Advice He Got From His Grandfather

Like many Outsiders, LaRoyce Hawkins looks up to his grandfather as a role model. In a past interview with Chicago’s WGN9, the star broke down some of the best advice he ever got from him. You might want to go ahead and jot this down:

“He wrote me this letter that said at 211 degrees water gets extremely hot, but it doesn’t boil until 212 degrees,” Hawkins starts. “And that extra degree allows water to create steam and that steam is powerful enough to move a locomotive. So don’t be afraid to go that extra degree.”

At the end of the day, that’s why fans continue tuning in to the show each week. Each actor seems to hold an immeasurable amount of passion for their craft. They really do go that extra degree.

And speaking of degrees, it looks like the whole of the Dick Wolf franchise is ready to turn things up another notch tonight.

‘Chicago PD’ Heats Up Our Favorite Day of the Week

While icy conditions continue to wreak havoc across various parts of the United States, “Chicago PD” is keeping Wednesday nights hot, hot, hot. At least, the NBC network and fans of the One Chicago franchise think so.

Their official Twitter account shared this photo ahead of the three new episodes dropping tonight. It shows off three particularly beloved characters from each of the pieces of the One Chicago family: “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago PD.”

Check it out:

