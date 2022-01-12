ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Rescuers find dog with zip tie around neck causing head to swell

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Investigators in Florida are searching for the person who tied a zip tie around a dog’s head so tightly that the animal’s head swelled.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the dog to Facebook, asking the public for help tracking down the dog’s owner. Pictures posted by deputies show the zip tie around the dog’s neck and the extreme swelling as a result.

According to deputies, it took three days for officers to find and catch the animal to remove the zip tie. Since being treated, the swelling has gone down, WLFA reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEGz3_0djqzYkw00
Dog found with zip tie around neck Deputies were able to remove the zip tie, and the swelling improved. (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies described the dog as a male pit/cur mix and are asking anyone who might have information about the dog’s owner to call them at 352-754-6830.

The dog is currently staying with Hernando County Animal Services.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Explosion and fire rip through Roslyn home

ROSLYN, Wash. — Firefighters were called to a home where an explosion and fire happened in Roslyn Thursday morning. The explosion and fire happened on Montana and Third. Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6 first posted about the blast on Facebook at 7:50 a.m., but a neighbor who lives in the area said it happened at 7 a.m.
ROSLYN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Firefighter dies battling blaze in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter died Thursday while responding to a fire in St. Louis, Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. Authorities responded to a report of a blaze in a two-and-a-half story building on the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon, according to fire officials. First responders reported heavy fire showing through the second floor and went in to search for people who might have been trapped inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies in standoff with Graham burglary suspect

GRAHAM, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are in a standoff with a burglary suspect in Graham Thursday morning. The sheriff’s department first tweeted about the incident at a strip mall near 224th Street East and Meridian at 8:55 a.m. Deputies are making announcements for the suspect, who is...
GRAHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — State and federal authorities announced Thursday that they arrested and charged more than two dozen people for taking part in a multistate shoplifting ring that made off with more than $10 million in stolen goods over the past few years, most of which was over-the-counter medications.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Rescuers#Wlfa#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police seek bank robbery suspect

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in December. On Dec. 29, around 3:28 p.m., a man entered the OBEE Credit Union in the 8000 block of Pacific Avenue and demanded cash. The man left in a white Acura MDX with...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Manatee feeding experiment starts slowly as cold looms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — An unprecedented, experimental attempt to feed manatees facing starvation in Florida has started slowly but wildlife officials expressed optimism Thursday that it will work as cold weather drives the marine mammals toward warmer waters. A feeding station established along the state's east coast...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Winter the Dolphin’s ashes released into the Gulf of Mexico

A ceremony at sea Thursday returned Winter the Dolphin, star of the Dolphin Tale movies, to the ocean. In a news release, Clearwater Marine Aquarium shared details of the ceremony, saying Winter was encased in a Himalayan sea salt urn, there was a C-130 flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard, and flower petals of roses and orchids were released into the gulf along with Winter’s ashes. The team also blew bubbles, “honoring one of Winter’s favorite enrichment activities.”
CLEARWATER, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
79K+
Followers
87K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy