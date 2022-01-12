Cavaliers stability rules with extension and promotion of Koby Altman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Koby Altman signed his second contract extension with the Cavaliers as their top basketball executive, and this time he got a promotion.

Altman was named president of basketball operations by the team Wednesday after signing a deal that will keep him in Cleveland through the 2027-28 season.

“In extending Koby Altman’s contract and elevating his title to president of basketball operations, I have the utmost confidence in his ability and the culture he has established since taking over the basketball leadership role with our organization,” chairman Dan Gilbert said in a statement. “Koby consistently adapts to the ever-changing landscape of the NBA and he has assembled a team whose players compliment each other’s talents both on and off the floor, in addition to a front office and coaching staff of top-notch basketball minds.

“I feel our organization is primed for sustainable and long-term success and that is in no small part thanks to Koby’s efforts, determination and talent. I look forward to what’s ahead for Koby and the Cavaliers.”

The team announced they signed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to a contract extension on Christmas Day.

Cleveland’s NBA franchise is positioned for stability in leadership not seen since the days of Wayne Embry and Lenny Wilkins, who worked seven years together from 1987-1993.

Altman, who originally joined the Cavs as pro personnel manager in August 2012 and was promoted to director of pro player personnel in September 2013, replaced David Griffin as general manager in July 2017.

“It has been an honor and extreme privilege to represent this organization and I’m truly humbled by the confidence granted to me by our Chairman, Dan Gilbert,” Altman said in a statement. “His leadership has allowed us the freedom to incorporate our strategy and vision intended for the future of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. This is a first-class organization with a passionate and loyal fanbase. I will forever be grateful for this continued opportunity.

“With Dan setting the example and providing us with amazing resources, we are building something truly special here in Northeast Ohio. We remain committed to our player development program and our players have shown incredible growth and improvement this season. Our evolving culture is driven by our players, coaches and staff, who all play a significant role in defining what it truly means to be a Cavalier and we are very excited for our future.”

Following the departure of LeBron James prior to the 2018-19 season, Altman has rebuilt the franchise despite only having one selection in the top 5 of the draft. He has made a total of 22 trades that have netted 18 draft picks since taking over as general manager.

Collin Sexton (No. 8 in 2018), Darius Garland (No. 5 in 2019), Isaac Okoro (No. 5 in 2020) and Evan Mobley (No. 3 in 2021) were selected by Altman using lottery picks.

Altman acquired center Jarrett Allen, who is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and field goal percentage, and signed him to a five-year contract extension this past offseason. Altman also traded for NBA veteran Ricky Rubio and 24-year-old Lauri Markkanen. The Cavaliers added another experienced guard and key bench contributor in NBA champion Rajon Rondo without using any draft capital.

With Garland (19.4), Allen (16.9) and Mobley (14.8), the Cavaliers are one of just two NBA teams with a winning record whose top three scorers are age 23 and younger (Memphis).

At 23-18, the Cavs have already exceeded their win totals from the previous four seasons and are poised to be a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.