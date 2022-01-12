ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Migrant drowns in swollen torrent as storms lash Greece

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

One man was swept away and drowned and a woman was missing after a group of migrants trekking through the hills of northern Greece to avoid police patrols crossed a swollen torrent amid rainstorms Wednesday, authorities said.

Police said the Iranian man's body was found by rescuers responding to an emergency call by another Iranian man who had been with the group and stayed behind to help the two. Efforts to locate the missing woman in the area, 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Greek city of Thessaloniki, were to continue Thursday.

Police said the migrants had entered Greece illegally from Turkey, and were believed to have been driven to the area by smugglers who left them to make their own way to Thessaloniki. It was unclear how many people had been in the group, which moved on after the accident.

Severe rainstorms and snowfall are affecting much of northern and central Greece, with temperatures around freezing. Gale-force winds kept most Greek island ferries confined to port Wednesday.

Greece is a major entry point for people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in the European Union. Most enter from neighboring Turkey, either crossing the northeastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.

Recently, smuggling gangs have even been piling migrants into yachts heading from Turkey to Italy. Dozens of migrants died in a series of accidents in the central Aegean last month.

Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Crocodiles turn on humans amid Iran water crisis

Lying on the floor of his modest home, Siahouk was in excruciating pain from the injury to his right hand, the result of a nightmarish encounter. Just two days earlier, on a scorchingly hot August afternoon, the frail 70-year-old shepherd had gone to fetch water from a pond when he was pounced on by a gando, the local name for a mugger crocodile in Iran's Baluchistan region.
ANIMALS
AccuWeather

Shark swims in flood waters as Australian city becomes inundated

After Tropical Cyclone Seth unleashed heavy rain in Australia last week, a damaged levee system failed which caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. If the flooding was not enough, a bull shark was spotted swimming through the murky waters. Tropical Cyclone Seth brought extremely heavy rainfall to the central...
PETS
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.” French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation. The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon. The World Health Organization has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
