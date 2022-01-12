ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida High's Morgan, Young, Donaldson nominated for McDonald's All-American games

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qxEP_0djqyotT00

Florida High's boys and girls teams have been on fire as of late, and Wednesday morning, they had even more to celebrate.

Senior guards Tonie Morgan, Audia Young, and Tre Donaldson have been nominated for the 2022 McDonald's All-American games, which highlight the top senior high school basketball talent in the country every year. The three were a part of over 760 high school hoopers that were nominated for the games.

Morgan has been a key piece to Florida High's success this season, 19.8 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game. She had a season-high 30 points against Bishop Kenny on Dec. 17. Following her time at Florida High, Morgan will be continuing her basketball career at Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles girls team has packed a one-two punch this season with Morgan, and Young. The guard has been a constant force for Florida High, averaging 17 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game. She threw down a season-high 30 points against FAMU DRS on Dec. 6. Young will play for Auburn next fall.

One of the most polarizing high school athletes in the Big Bend this year has been Donaldson. The double commit to Auburn, in football and basketball, has continued his success from the gridiron onto the hardwood this winter. Donaldson has boasted a healthy 13.3 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, and 2.5 assists per game. He had a season-high 21 points against Marianna on Dec. 14.

The Florida High trio is part of an elite group nominated from Florida. Other nominees include Jaden Golden (Atlantic Coast), Brendon Pate (Atlantic Coast), Anthony Ross (Atlantic Coast), Torin Thomas (Atlantic Coast), and Kendrick Graydon (Seacoast Christian).

The final roster for the boys and girls teams will be announced on Tues, Jan. 25 on ESPN's NBA Today show, which airs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST. The McDonald's All-American Games will take place on March 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The girls' game tips off at 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2 and the boys game tips-off at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com, on Twitter @jackgwilliams, or over phone at 701-270-1075.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The Republican Party goes even deeper down the Trump rabbit hole

(CNN) — On Thursday, the Republican National Committee threatened to keep its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the three traditional general election debates unless and until the debates are adjusted more to their liking. "So long as the [Commission on Presidential Debates] appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Marianna, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
Tallahassee, FL
Education
NBC News

Navient agrees to $1.85B student loan settlement with states

Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, announced Thursday it has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with more than three dozen states in an effort to resolve allegations of predatory lending and deceptive practices over more than a decade. The resolution includes $1.7 billion in private...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Ross
The Associated Press

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

573
Followers
848
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy