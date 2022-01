On Monday (December 27), Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmella Wallace spoke out and said that it’s disrespectful to leak Juice’s songs to the public. She said, “I understand they loved him. They loved his music, but there’s a proper way to do it. Leaked music is not necessarily cleaned up music, it’s just leaked, it’s not finished.” Juice died in 2019 and left behind an extensive unreleased catalog, that has little by little, made its way into the public.

