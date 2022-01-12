ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

No Ukraine breakthrough, but NATO and Russia eye more talks

By LORNE COOK Associated Press
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYAwX_0djqygpf00

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and NATO on Wednesday rejected key Russian security demands for easing tensions over Ukraine but left open the possibility of future talks with Moscow on arms control, missile deployments, and ways to prevent military incidents between Russia and the West.

The decisions came at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, the first of its kind in over two years. That Russia’s delegation did not walk out of the talks and remained open to the prospect of future meetings despite the West rebuffing central demands were seen as positive notes in a week of high-level meetings aimed at staving off a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants NATO to withdraw its troops and military equipment from countries neighboring Russia, which includes Ukraine but also NATO allies like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Putin also wants the 30-nation military alliance to agree not to admit any more members.

Speaking after the meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman reaffirmed that some of Putin’s security demands “are simply non-starters.”

“We will not slam the door shut on NATO’s open-door policy,” she told reporters after almost four hours of talks. “We are not going to agree that NATO cannot expand any further.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NATO to hold foreign ministers meeting over Ukraine

The meeting was called as Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 combat-ready troops, tanks, and heavy military equipment near Ukraine’s eastern border. The buildup has caused deep concerns in Kyiv and the West that Moscow is preparing for an invasion.

Russia denies that it has fresh plans to attack its neighbor and in turn accuses the West of threatening its security.

While noting that “escalation does not create optimum conditions for diplomacy, to say the least,” Sherman also expressed optimism, given that Moscow did not dismiss the idea of further talks.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired the meeting, said NATO nations and Russian envoys both “expressed the need to resume dialogue and to explore a schedule of future meetings.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: US and Russia face deep differences ahead of Ukraine talks

Stoltenberg said NATO is keen to discuss ways to prevent dangerous military incidents or accidents and reduce space and cyber threats, as well as to talk about arms control and disarmament, including setting agreed limits on missile deployments.

But Stoltenberg said any talks about Ukraine wouldn’t be easy. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and backed a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. In the years since, fighting there has killed more than 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine’s industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.

“There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on this issue” of Ukraine potentially joining NATO, Stoltenberg told reporters after what he said was “a very serious and direct exchange” with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: US, Russian diplomats meet amid rising tensions over Ukraine

Stoltenberg underlined that Ukraine has the right to decide its future security arrangements and that NATO would continue to leave its door open to new members, rejecting a key demand by Putin that the military organization halt its expansion.

“No one else has anything to say, and of course, Russia does not have a veto,” he said.

Grushko, for his part, described Wednesday’s talks as “serious, deep and substantive.” He offered a less optimistic assessment, emphasizing that NATO’s expansion poses a threat to Russia’s security, but also didn’t rule out future discussions with the alliance.

“It’s absolutely imperative to end the policy of open doors and offer Russia legally binding guarantees precluding further NATO’s expansion eastward,” Grushko added. “The freedom to choose ways of ensuring one’s security mustn’t be implemented in a way that infringes of legitimate security interests of others.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Biden, Putin to hold call as Russia-Ukraine tension smolders

The NATO-Russia Council was set up two decades ago, but full meetings paused when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula seven years ago. It has met only sporadically since.

Among the Russian proposals rejected Wednesday were a draft agreement with NATO countries and the offer of a treaty between Russia and the United States.

The agreement would have required NATO to halt all membership plans, not just with Ukraine, and scale down its presence in countries close to Russia’s borders. In exchange, Russia would pledge to limit its war games and to end low-level hostilities like aircraft-buzzing incidents.

Endorsing such an agreement would mean NATO abandoning a key tenet of its founding treaty, which holds the alliance can invite in any willing European country that can contribute to security in the North Atlantic area and fulfill the obligations of membership.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

In the United States on Wednesday, Senate Democrats released their White House-backed proposal for legislation that would ratchet up sanctions on Russia if it sends troops into Ukraine. The measures would target Putin, his top civilian and military leaders, and leading Russian financial institutions.

___

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, and Jari Tanner in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.

___

This version has been corrected to show Wendy Sherman is U.S. deputy secretary of state, not secretary of state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Wendy Sherman
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
AFP

EU ministers reject Russian 'pressure' over Ukraine

European Union ministers said Thursday that they would not negotiate with Russia over Ukraine's future while Moscow was massing troops at its neighbour's border. Washington and its allies have accused Russia of planning an invasion after deploying some 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border "So far no shot has been fired, and no border crossed, and that is a good thing," said Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, as he arrived for the meeting.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Estonia#Military Organization#Ap#Russian#The Nato Russia Council#State
AFP

Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

Russian troops were loading onto planes taking-off from Kazakhstan Thursday after President Vladimir Putin said their mission to quell protests that turned into unprecedented violence in the Central Asian country had ended. At a ceremony marking the end of the mission, soldiers lined up as anthems from each of the six member countries were played before official speeches.
MILITARY
TIME

If Anyone Can Talk Russia Out of Invading Ukraine, It's Probably Wendy Sherman

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
POLITICS
Business Insider

5 weapons Russia would likely use to attack Ukraine

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border in what is suspected to be preparation for an invasion. Russia's intentions remain unclear, but if it does take military action it has many potent weapons to use. These are the top five weapons the Russians could employ in ground warfare against Ukrainian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy