Lots of layers.

#Subzero

The last time the Buffalo Bills faced the New England Patriots at Orchard Park, Mac Jones’ passing attempts were in the single digits. This time it will be the temperature. It’s going to be FRIGID, with below-zero wind chills for the AFC Wild Card game at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Some players prefer not to wear long sleeves in such weather. But it can lead to frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

#SubSandwiches

The second Jersey Mike’s Subs has opened in the Rochester area. It’s at 975 Ridge Road, near the corner of Hard and Ridge roads, in Webster. The first Jersey Mike’s here opened last month in Victor. The New Jersey-based chain is known for fresh sliced and grilled subs on bread baked at the shop using a decades-old recipe.

#MajorExpansion

The Greece Community and Senior Center will nearly double in size by the end of 2023. The building, which went up in 2006 on the Town Hall campus off Long Pond Road, will be overhauled over the next 16 to 18 months. The first phase will include adding a toddler gym, upgrading an existing gym and expanding a senior lounge. The second phase will include a two-story addition and a massive walking track expansion.

See you Thursday.