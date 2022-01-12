Our view: TEXAS outdoor musical in good hands with Stephen Crandall

For decades, generations of people have flocked to the majestic Palo Duro Canyon State Park to soak in the beauty, wonder and splendor of the TEXAS outdoor musical. Through the years it has become much more than a summertime tradition.

It is a treasure collectively belonging to the people of the Panhandle that annually reminds all of what makes this part of the state so great.

And now the musical production welcomes a new artistic director in Stephen Crandall, currently overseeing West Texas A&M University’s Department of Art, Theatre and Dance in the school’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

The roots for celebrating the region’s rich and robust history through an outdoor production date to 1960. That is when Margaret Harper contacted playwright Paul Green with the idea. The show originally debuted July 1, 1966, and something special had been started. With the exception of the pandemic-shrouded year of 2020, the show takes place every year at the Pioneer Amphitheatre nestled inside Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Last year, more than 46,000 took in the show. The 2022 season is scheduled to begin in June.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and for the support of TPHF (Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation) and CFTP (Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle) leadership,” Crandall said in our story. “TEXAS is a part of my and my wife’s history; we actually met during our first summer with the show.”

Crandall becomes the eighth artistic director in the show’s history and brings strong credentials to the position, including excellent familiarity with the production. He auditioned for the show in 1999 and portrayed Calvin Armstrong for three summers before returning in 2002 as an acting coach following his marriage. Since 2012, he has directed for the production’s “Shakespeare in the Canyon” project, according to our story.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in theater performance in 2003 from WT before earning a master’s of fine arts in acting in 2007 from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. He has performed internationally, professionally and locally. Crandall returned to West Texas A&M just more than a decade ago as assistant professor of theatre and was selected to lead the department in 2016.

“I am thrilled to welcome Stephen Crandall as the next artistic director of such a storied institution of the Panhandle of Texas,” Dr. Andrew Hay, executive director of the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle, said.

The musical production TEXAS is part of the fabric of this region. It is culturally important as it faithfully preserves and shares a story of perseverance and accomplishment, and it is also economically important as it draws crowds to witness a compelling narrative beautifully told year after year by talented and devoted artists.

“It is humbling to consider the thousands of talented individuals who have been a part of TEXAS over the years,” Crandall said. “I consider myself lucky to be able to once again be a part of it, and to lead the next generation of artists who will help tell this story and continue the legacy of live performance in the canyon.”

We offer our congratulations to Stephen Crandall and look forward to the next chapter in his career and in the telling of the TEXAS story.